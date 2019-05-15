All apartments in Fultondale
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:25 AM

519 Enclave Circle

519 Enclave Circle · (888) 659-9596 ext. 717706
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

519 Enclave Circle, Fultondale, AL 35068

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1427 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,400 sf home is located in Fultondale, AL. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 Enclave Circle have any available units?
519 Enclave Circle has a unit available for $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 519 Enclave Circle have?
Some of 519 Enclave Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 Enclave Circle currently offering any rent specials?
519 Enclave Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 Enclave Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 519 Enclave Circle is pet friendly.
Does 519 Enclave Circle offer parking?
Yes, 519 Enclave Circle does offer parking.
Does 519 Enclave Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 Enclave Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 Enclave Circle have a pool?
No, 519 Enclave Circle does not have a pool.
Does 519 Enclave Circle have accessible units?
No, 519 Enclave Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 519 Enclave Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 519 Enclave Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 519 Enclave Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 519 Enclave Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
