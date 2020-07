Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning bathtub range

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

*We request you drive by our properties before scheduling a showing!*



429 N Poplar St #4 Florence, Al 35630



To schedule a showing please call our office directly at 256-718-2000. If it is after business hours please leave a message and we will get back to you the next business day.



*We request you drive by our properties before scheduling a showing*

Beds: 1

Baths: 1

Appliances Included: Stove and Fridge

Utilities: Water is Included. other utilities are separate

Washer/Dryer hook ups: No

Heat/AC: Window unit

Pets Allowed: 2 pets 25lbs and under $300 Fee

Lawncare: included in lease

DOES NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8



1 bed 1 bath super cute interior access unit! This is an upstairs unit. DOWNTOWN area! Stove and fridge will be provided. 220 heat cool window unit. Hardwood floors throughout. Wood accents around kitchen sink. Does not have a shower, just bathtub. Pets allowed under 30lbs with a $300 non refundable fee *Does not accept section 8*



Deposit $450

Rent $450

Application fee $25

To view all our available listings visit www.HolmesandHickman.com



Holmes and Hickman Property Management, inc.

256-718-2000