Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

419 East Lelia Street

419 E Lelia St · No Longer Available
Location

419 E Lelia St, Florence, AL 35630

*We request you drive by our properties before scheduling a showing*
419 E Lelia Street Florence, Al 35630

Beds: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Appliances Included: Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher
Washer/Dryer Hookups: Yes
Flooring: Hardwood, Carpet, and Laminate
Heat/Ac: Central
Utilities: Tenant is responsible
Lawn Care: Included
Pets Allowed: Dogs less than 25lbs
Other: Has a fenced in yard

Rent: $900
Security Deposit: $900
Application Fee: $25 per application
Pet Fee: $300 non refundable pet fee

For a list of our available units please visit HolmesandHickman.com
Please call 256-718-2000 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

