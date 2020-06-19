419 East Lelia Street

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

*We request you drive by our properties before scheduling a showing*

419 E Lelia Street Florence, Al 35630



Beds: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Appliances Included: Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher

Washer/Dryer Hookups: Yes

Flooring: Hardwood, Carpet, and Laminate

Heat/Ac: Central

Utilities: Tenant is responsible

Lawn Care: Included

Pets Allowed: Dogs less than 25lbs

Other: Has a fenced in yard



Rent: $900

Security Deposit: $900

Application Fee: $25 per application

Pet Fee: $300 non refundable pet fee



For a list of our available units please visit HolmesandHickman.com

Please call 256-718-2000 to schedule a showing.