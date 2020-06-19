419 East Lelia Street

Amenities
*We request you drive by our properties before scheduling a showing*
419 E Lelia Street Florence, Al 35630
Beds: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Appliances Included: Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher
Washer/Dryer Hookups: Yes
Flooring: Hardwood, Carpet, and Laminate
Heat/Ac: Central
Utilities: Tenant is responsible
Lawn Care: Included
Pets Allowed: Dogs less than 25lbs
Other: Has a fenced in yard
Rent: $900
Security Deposit: $900
Application Fee: $25 per application
Pet Fee: $300 non refundable pet fee
For a list of our available units please visit HolmesandHickman.com
Please call 256-718-2000 to schedule a showing.