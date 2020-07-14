All apartments in Cullman
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:55 AM

Pine Grove

Open Now until 5pm
422-A Oak Manor Dr SW · (256) 304-9988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

422-A Oak Manor Dr SW, Cullman, AL 35055

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pine Grove.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
online portal
Welcome to Pinegrove!

Centrally located, Pinegrove provides its residents with newly renovated one- , two-, and three bedroom homes close to some of the best shopping, dining, and entertainment that Cullman has to offer. Our community is also in close proximity to a variety of local employers so you don't have to stress over long commutes. Enjoy a serene setting when you find your newly renovated home nestled amidst ample greenspace where you can enjoy a weekend picnic or get-together in our park-like atmosphere offering a quiet escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Our community is your destination for peaceful living and the amenities at Pinegrove are dedicated to providing you with all of the accommodations you need to feel at home. Breathe easy as you take advantage of the new energy efficient double-paned windows and energy star appliances and benefit from a variety of community perks including online payments, on-site maintenance, a pet-friendly atmosphere, and hig

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet
Application Fee: $50 per applicant 19yrs or older
Deposit: $250 - First month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300 for one/$500 for two
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breeds of dogs
Parking Details: yes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Pine Grove have any available units?
Pine Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cullman, AL.
What amenities does Pine Grove have?
Some of Pine Grove's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pine Grove currently offering any rent specials?
Pine Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pine Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, Pine Grove is pet friendly.
Does Pine Grove offer parking?
Yes, Pine Grove offers parking.
Does Pine Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pine Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pine Grove have a pool?
Yes, Pine Grove has a pool.
Does Pine Grove have accessible units?
No, Pine Grove does not have accessible units.
Does Pine Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pine Grove has units with dishwashers.
Does Pine Grove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Pine Grove has units with air conditioning.

