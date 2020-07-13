/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
123 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Clay, AL
5515 Eden Drive
5515 Eden Dr, Clay, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,585
2099 sqft
5876 Janet Drive
5876 Janet Drive, Clay, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1277 sqft
5922 Debbie Drive
5922 Debbie Drive, Clay, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,315
1413 sqft
Come view this beautiful home in Trussville! It has an eat-in kitchen with black appliances including a flat-top stove. There is a shaded back porch, and a fenced-in area for pets.
5219 Jean Drive
5219 Jean Drive, Clay, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1096 sqft
Half off 2nd Months rent and a Free 50 Inch TV if you sign a lease by the end of the month!!! The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator (available during move-in) Electric Stove (available during move-in) This home
5289 Tyler Loop Road
5289 Tyler Loop Road, Clay, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1318 sqft
*Move in by 2/29/20 and receive $500 off full first month's rent with a 13-15 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Livingston Oaks
5401 Livingston Oaks Cir, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$780
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1280 sqft
Extravagance you can afford! There's a special feeling and warmth about the place you call home. The team at Livingston Oaks is committed to creating that perfect sense of home.
6507 Chrissy Drive
6507 Chrissy Drive, Jefferson County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1647 sqft
1205 Westridge Lane
1205 Westridge Lane, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1784 sqft
1800 Lyle Drive
1800 Lyle Drive, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1326 sqft
5271 Falling Creek Lane
5271 Falling Creek Lane, Grayson Valley, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
5271 Falling Creek Lane Available 07/20/20 Townhouse for rent in Grayson Valley - Nice home for rent in the Grayson Valley area. It features 2 over sized bedrooms, 1 full bath upstairs, a half bath on the main floor, & a separate dining room.
5228 Falling Creek Lane
5228 Falling Creek Lane, Grayson Valley, AL
2 Bedrooms
$995
5228 Falling Creek Lane Available 08/12/20 Home for rent in Grayson Valley!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Beautiful 2 bedroom 1.
2421 7th Pl NE
2421 7th Place Northeast, Center Point, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,135
2692 sqft
This house is a GREAT Find!!! Located in a great, convenient neighborhood in the Clay-Chalkville school district- This beautiful 4 bedroom / 2.
6719 Ridgewood Drive
6719 Ridgewood Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1464 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in. The home is a 3 bedroom 2 bath.
712 Country View Court
712 Countryview Court Northeast, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$930
1311 sqft
Great home to call your own! This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is one you don't want to miss, laminated wood floors, a formal dining room, perfect deck for grilling and spacious bedrooms.
5639 Cheryl Drive
5639 Cheryl Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
2314 Grayson Valley Circle
2314 Grayson Valley Circle, Grayson Valley, AL
2 Bedrooms
$675
Condo for rent in Grayson Valley - This is a condo in the Grayson Valley area. It is recently remodeled and features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, & a partially fenced in back yard. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis.
2237 5th St NE
2237 5th Street Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1022 sqft
2237 5th Street NE - Welcome Home to 2237 5th St NE! This great house is in a great neighborhood and has lots to offer. Hardwood floors and new paint along with a giant back yard. You will have to see it to believe it.
5439 Faucett Road
5439 Faucett Road, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1448 sqft
1725 Sam Drive
1725 Sam Drive Northeast, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1521 sqft
There is lots to love about this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. It has 2 living rooms, and open dining area, and an updated kitchen. There is also a screened in back porch with a fenced-in backyard. Don't forget the one car garage!.
2616 Janice Circle Northeast
2616 Janice Circle Northeast, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1862 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st.
5883 Tyler Loop Rd
5883 Tyler Loop Road, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$955
1100 sqft
All newly renovated property located in Pinson with 3 beds, 2 bath, granite counters, luxury flooring, a storage building and a covered porch!!
1720 Sam Drive
1720 Sam Drive Northeast, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1440 sqft
6011 Dewey Heights Road
6011 Dewey Heights Road, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1073 sqft
6546 Telia Drive
6546 Telia Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1023 sqft
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Electric Stove This home features carpet flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, vinyl flooring in the kitchen and the bathrooms. The unit has a living room.