Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:08 PM

34 Apartments for rent in Clay, AL with garages

Clay apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles ... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
5515 Eden Drive
5515 Eden Dr, Clay, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,585
2099 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Results within 1 mile of Clay

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
1800 Lyle Drive
1800 Lyle Drive, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1326 sqft
Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
1725 Sam Drive
1725 Sam Drive Northeast, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1521 sqft
There is lots to love about this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. It has 2 living rooms, and open dining area, and an updated kitchen. There is also a screened in back porch with a fenced-in backyard. Don't forget the one car garage!.

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
5883 Tyler Loop Rd
5883 Tyler Loop Road, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$955
1100 sqft
All newly renovated property located in Pinson with 3 beds, 2 bath, granite counters, luxury flooring, a storage building and a covered porch!!

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
1720 Sam Drive
1720 Sam Drive Northeast, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1440 sqft
Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
2635 Streetman Circle
2635 Streetman Circle, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1536 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st.

Last updated April 7 at 11:00 AM
1 Unit Available
2701 7th Place NE
2701 7th Place Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$860
Spacious Home in Centerpoint, AL!! Available to View NOW!! **3D Tour Available!!** DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - **Want to view this home from the comfort of your couch? Simply copy and paste the link below directly into your browser to start touring
Results within 5 miles of Clay
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:21 AM
$
12 Units Available
Liberty Highlands
Somerset at Trussville
3539 Mary Taylor Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$907
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1039 sqft
The layouts at Somerset at Trussville Apartments, community design and amenities are top of the line. You'll be able to pick the floor plan that fits your taste by choosing from our several studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom layouts.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
7325 Roper Tunnel Road
7325 Roper Tunnel Road, Trussville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1450 sqft
7325 Roper Tunnel Road Available 07/20/20 Home for rent in Trussville!!! COMING SOON! - Beautiful 3 bed/2 bath home for rent in Forest Crest subdivision.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2244 2nd Place NE
2244 2nd Place Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$860
Remodeled home available for rent in Center Point! HALF OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! Deposit Pending!!! - **LEASE AND MOVE IN BY 4/15/2020 AND PAY 1/2 SECURITY DEPOSIT ON A 13-MONTH LEASE*** Charming, newly remodeled one level brick home for rent on a

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Huffman
1108 Kiser Rd
1108 Kiser Road, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$835
1066 sqft
Welcome home to 1108 Kiser Road! This charming 3bedroom/1bath beautiful home has great curb appeal fenced back yard, with 1 car garage. Unique hardwood flooring and spacious kitchen plenty of workspace/storage and eat in area.

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
2648 5th Way NW
2648 5th Way Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
3300 sqft
This Gorgeous, all brick home is 3 beds 2 baths and has a 2 car garage and sits on an huge corner lot on a very nice street! This house has plenty of space to make your family at home with a huge master suite, large open floor plan and a HUGE

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
2122 5th Way Northwest
2122 5th Way Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1482 sqft
Full renovated single family all brick house.

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
5794 Henry Black Drive
5794 Henry Black Dr, Pinson, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1548 sqft
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
4524 Oak Dr
4524 Oak Drive, Pinson, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
2208 sqft
This house is GORGEOUS! Located on a Great street in Pinson, it has a LOT to offer! Nice large fenced in lot with a huge covered patio in back! Inside features 4 beds, 2 baths and a huge open floor plan! Also there is a 1 car garage and extra

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
123 Dogwood Circle
123 Dogwood Lane, Blount County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1040 sqft
Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
432 Shelterwood Circle
432 Shelterwood Circle, Blount County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1400 sqft
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
2244 Centerpoint Parkw
2244 Center Point Pkwy, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$700
1 sqft
This is a very nice remodeled home which has 3 bedrooms and 2 bath 2 car garage totally remodeled ready to go. Beautifully refinished natural hardwood floors new appliances included.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
1344 Highpoint Terrace
1344 Highpoint Ter, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1512 sqft
Birmingham/Roebuck - 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Living Room/Dining Room Combo, Den w/Fireplace, Large Eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets. Full unfinished basement w/1-car garage.

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
936 Pine Hill Road
936 Pine Hill Road, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1144 sqft
Results within 10 miles of Clay
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:16 AM
29 Units Available
Retreat at Mountain Brook
4816 Sharpsburg Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
1090 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1546 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1738 sqft
The Retreat at Mountain Brook offers a unique mix of Southern charm and modern convenience.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
14 Units Available
Oaks of St. Clair
5050 Oaks of St Clair Cir, Moody, AL
1 Bedroom
$877
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1309 sqft
Talk about Location!!! The Oaks of St. Clair is 5 miles from the brand new "Shops of Grand River" & Bass Pro Shop, close to Honda and Birmingham and right off of I-20.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
145 Cedar Ridge
145 Cedar Rdg, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
Home For Rent in Odenville, AL...

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
975 Moonlite Drive
975 Moonlite Dr, Margaret, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,265
975 Moonlite Drive Available 09/10/20 Home Available For Rent in Odenville - Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! DEPOSIT PENDING!!!! - 4 Bedroom / 3 Bath w 2 Car Garage home for rent in Odenville, AL!! Open floor plan, great for entertaining!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Clay, AL

Clay apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

