11554 Crimson Ridge Road

New construction home for rent in Brookwood, AL...Coming Soon...*PICK YOUR PROMO!!! - Located in the Lake Ridge at Capstone subdivision! Spacious one level home has an open floor plan with beautiful hard surface flooring. The large living room is great for entertaining and the open kitchen has tons of cabinet space and large pantry for additional storage space. Great dining area facing the back yard with plenty of natural light is located between the living room and the kitchen. Two guest bedrooms and master bedroom suite. Each guest bedroom is roomy and has ample closet space. The master bedroom suite features a bathroom with double vanity and large walk in closet. Back yard patio is accessible from the kitchen; perfect for entertaining! This home is pet friendly! Close proximity to I-20/59.



Fridge provided if needed



*PICK YOUR PROMO!! Choose 1 of the lease term options below PLUS get 1/2 off your security deposit!!* (conditions apply)



Get 3 MONTHS FREE when you sign a 30 month lease by 6/30/2020!!

Get 2 MONTHS FREE when you sign a 20 month lease by 6/30/2020!!

Get 1 MONTH FREE when you sign a 13 month lease by 6/30/2020!!

AND

Pay 1/2 OFF YOUR SECURITY DEPOSIT when you move in by 6/30/2020!!



*Optional Additional Amenity* For the low cost of $15.00 per month (in addition to monthly rent), a portion of the resident's total monthly amount due would be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program powered by 2nd Nature. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance!!



**Square footage is approximate**



Tenant to verify schools & utilities: Vance Elem., Brookwood middle and Brookwood High School. Alabama Power, Citizens water, sewer & trash.



The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (non refundable) is $25 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.



Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process.



(RLNE5803022)