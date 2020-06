Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 carport parking

Check out this new 3 bed, 2 bath listing in Bessemer!! It will go FAST!! All newly renovated inside with granite counter tops, fresh modern paint, luxury flooring, and new fixtures throughout!! On the exterior there is a carport, storage building and FULLY fenced yard and a covered porch you'll surely enjoy!! So Call us TODAY to set up a showing at 205-410-8785!!