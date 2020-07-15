All apartments in Athens
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

22196 Hood Street

22196 Hood Street · (256) 233-2800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22196 Hood Street, Athens, AL 35613

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 22196 Hood Street · Avail. Jul 24

$1,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
22196 Hood Street Available 07/24/20 Nice home in Athens City! - Nice well maintained home with treed lot in Athens City! This home features an open floor plan with hardwood flooring, updated kitchen with updated appliances, modern light fixtures, living area and dining area, spacious master suite with private bath and two spare bedrooms share a full bath. Additional amenities include covered back porch, fenced in backyard and storage shed. No cats. Small dogs only. Pet(s) to be approved by owner. Apply online at www.NewtonRental.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4967807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22196 Hood Street have any available units?
22196 Hood Street has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22196 Hood Street have?
Some of 22196 Hood Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22196 Hood Street currently offering any rent specials?
22196 Hood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22196 Hood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 22196 Hood Street is pet friendly.
Does 22196 Hood Street offer parking?
No, 22196 Hood Street does not offer parking.
Does 22196 Hood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22196 Hood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22196 Hood Street have a pool?
No, 22196 Hood Street does not have a pool.
Does 22196 Hood Street have accessible units?
No, 22196 Hood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22196 Hood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22196 Hood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22196 Hood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 22196 Hood Street does not have units with air conditioning.
