22196 Hood Street Available 07/24/20 Nice home in Athens City! - Nice well maintained home with treed lot in Athens City! This home features an open floor plan with hardwood flooring, updated kitchen with updated appliances, modern light fixtures, living area and dining area, spacious master suite with private bath and two spare bedrooms share a full bath. Additional amenities include covered back porch, fenced in backyard and storage shed. No cats. Small dogs only. Pet(s) to be approved by owner. Apply online at www.NewtonRental.com.



(RLNE4967807)