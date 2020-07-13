/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:21 AM
22 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Athens, AL
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1209 Somerest Dr
1209 Somerest Drive, Athens, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1517 sqft
1209 Somerest Drive - Welcome Home to 1209 Somerset Drive! This single family 4BR/1.5BA in Athens, AL features carpet and vinyl flooring, spacious kitchen, ample storage, and a covered carport.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
508 4th St
508 4th Street, Athens, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,005
1700 sqft
This newly renovated property located in Athens has 3 beds, 2 bath , granite counters, luxury flooring, a flat lot and a 2-car garage!! Call us NOW at 205-410-8785 to schedule a showing!!
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
310 Vine St
310 Vine Street, Athens, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1248 sqft
All newly renovated located in Athens with 3 beds, 1 bath, granite counter, luxury flooring, 1-car garage , Covered Porch and a flat lot!! Call us at 205-410-8785!!
Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
1 Unit Available
106 N Houston Street Apartment 2
106 South Houston Street, Athens, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$600
1100 sqft
106 N Houston Street Apartment 2 Available 05/01/20 - (RLNE4691365)
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
203 Sunset Drive
203 Sunset Drive, Athens, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1275 sqft
Rental in Athens City! - Nice full brick home located in Athens City! The beautiful hardwood flooring welcomes you as you enter the front door and is throughout most of the home. The 3 large bedrooms feature hardwood flooring and spacious closets.
Results within 1 mile of Athens
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
25254 Everblake Drive
25254 Everblake Dr, Limestone County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhouse in Madison! - Unit includes 2BR, 2BA, open floor plan, spacious kitchen with custom cabinets and isolated laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Appliances include: refrigerator, range/oven, microwave, and dishwasher.
Results within 5 miles of Athens
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
26124 Valley Ridge Rd
26124 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1950 sqft
26124 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26124 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
26093 Valley Ridge Rd
26093 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1950 sqft
26093 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26093 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
26106 Valley Ridge Rd
26106 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1950 sqft
26106 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26106 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.
Last updated April 3 at 11:37am
1 Unit Available
16757 Wellhouse Drive
16757 Wellhouse Drive, Limestone County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
2336 sqft
Beautiful 2,336 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, fresh paint, hardwood floors, garage and a large backyard.
Results within 10 miles of Athens
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
17 Units Available
Somerset at Madison
121 Continental Dr, Madison, AL
1 Bedroom
$835
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$982
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset at Madison in Madison. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
4 Units Available
Palladian at Promenade
2150 Hughes Road, Madison, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1555 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2017 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Palladian at Promenade in Madison. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1209 19th Avenue Southeast
1209 19th Ave SE, Decatur, AL
2 Bedrooms
$700
900 sqft
MUST SEE - Great 2 bedroom and 1 bath home conveniently located to shopping and dinning is now available! This house has fresh paint, new carpet, new bathroom fixtures and cabinets.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Chadwick Pointe
14176 Woodcove Ln NW
14176 Woodcove Lane Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
Spacious & Quiet 4 bdrm.
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
1409 Liberty Drive - 0
1409 Liberty Drive, Madison, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1002 sqft
Madison City School District 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom condo! Very unique upgrades throughout! TVs in kitchen & living room + TV built into the shower! Located in the heart of Madison. HOA includes club house, pool, & common grounds.
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
1602 3rd Avenue Southwest
1602 3rd Ave SW, Decatur, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1995 sqft
Beautiful 1,995 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, hardwood floors, spacious kitchen, new appliances and a single car garage with plenty of storage space.
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
129 Lockport Drive
129 Lockport Drive, Harvest, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1788 sqft
Gorgeous 1,788 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, fresh paint, garage and a fenced in backyard.
Last updated April 3 at 11:37am
1 Unit Available
27569 Grant Drive
27569 Grant Drive, Limestone County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1450 sqft
Beautiful all brick 1,450 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, fresh paint, hardwood floors, two car garage and a large fenced in backyard.
Last updated December 11 at 04:45pm
1 Unit Available
219 Farmington Drive
219 Farmington Drive, Harvest, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1787 sqft
There's space for you and guests too in this 3-bedroom/2.5-bath home in Harvest.
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
135 Frankie Lane
135 Frankie Lane, Madison County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1700 sqft
Gorgeous 1,945 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bath.
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
428 Clearview Street Southwest
428 Clearview Street Southwest, Decatur, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1554 sqft
Gorgeous one story home in Decatur, AL. This property offers 1554 sf ft with 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. Features include hardwood floors throughout, eat-in kitchen, two car garage, and a spacious fenced in backyard.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
125 Suddith Lane
125 Suddith Lane, Madison County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1320 sqft
125 Suddith Lane Available 07/24/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Home in Harvest - Recently updated!! This gorgeous home won't last long! Three bedrooms and two bathrooms, two car garage, and a walk-in closet in the master bedroom are just a few of