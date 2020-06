Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

OVER 3,800 SQUARE FEET OF LIVING AREA! - COME TAKE A LOOK AT THIS SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM, 3 1/2 BATH HOME FOR RENT IN ASHVILLE AT ONLY $1,800.00 FOR THIS MUCH SPACE! THIS HOME PROVIDES SPACE INSIDE AND OUT WITH PRIVACY AND SERENITY. THERE IS A SPACIOUS KITCHEN AND TWO DENS WITH A TOTAL OF THREE FIREPLACES. FROM THE DINING ROOM, YOU WALK OUT TO THE COVERED PORCH THAT OVERLOOKS A BIG BACKYARD. THIS HOME SITS ON 5 ACRES.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3300223)