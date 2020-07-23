36 Apartments for rent in Adamsville, AL with garages

Apartment List
Adamsville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
3100 Hillcrest Trace
3100 Hillcrest Trace, Adamsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
3100 Hillcrest Trace Available 08/01/20 Home for rent in Adamsville - This is a home in the Hillcrest Highlands subdivision in Adamsville. It features 3 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms. It has a large, wrap-around, covered front porch.

1 Unit Available
5325 Washburn Dr
5325 Washburn Drive, Adamsville, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,130
1800 sqft
This property located in Adamsville with 5 beds, 2 bath is newly renovated inside from granite counters to luxury flooring throughout! It has a garage, a car port,a storage building, a covered porch, a Fully Fenced Yard and a Flat lot! Call us TODAY
Results within 1 mile of Adamsville

1 Unit Available
Sandusky
808 Ozark Court
808 Ozark Court, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1760 sqft
Walk into this ranch style home. The kitchen has ample cabinet space and stainless steel appliances, including a flat-top stove. There is a full bathroom and laundry room off of the kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Adamsville

1 Unit Available
311 13th Place
311 13th Place, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1787 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

1 Unit Available
804 2nd Avenue
804 2nd Avenue, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1739 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

1 Unit Available
Sandusky
1208 Oakley Drive
1208 Oakley Drive, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1404 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st. Must be a 12 month lease or longer Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go.

1 Unit Available
261 5th Avenue
261 5th Avenue, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1546 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

1 Unit Available
1908 Sue Dr
1908 Sue Drive, Forestdale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1604 sqft
This home has everything you're looking for, beautiful hardwood floors in the living and dining room, beautiful clean carpet in all bedrooms and den. All the bedrooms are large with plenty of closet space.
Results within 10 miles of Adamsville
15 Units Available
Five Points South
Advenir at Station 121
2000 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$1,174
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
948 sqft
Prime location in the center of downtown Birmingham close to shops and entertainment. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit, private patio/balcony and updated kitchens. Gym, pool, bike storage and courtyard.
26 Units Available
Parkside
1701 1st Ave, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,198
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1109 sqft
Come and enjoy a life well lived at Birmingham's Parkside Apartments...Your neighborhood provides the backdrop to your life, so enjoy the best Birmingham has to offer at Parkside Apartments.
10 Units Available
Rosedale
Moretti
101 Moretti Circle, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,429
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,041
1352 sqft
Moretti is located at 101 Moretti Circle Homewood, AL and is managed by Balfour Beatty Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
41 Units Available
Forest Park
Park 35 on Clairmont
3500 Clairmont Ave S, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,378
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,618
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1398 sqft
It's not the center of the universe, but it might just feel like it at Park 35 on Clairmont. No residential location in Birmingham surrounds you with the incredible variety of choices you'll find at Park 35.
67 Units Available
Industrial Center
Avenues of Lakeshore
901 Wildwood Xing, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$795
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,202
1268 sqft
Scenic inspiration surrounds The Avenues of Lakeshore (fka Wildwood Crossings) with graceful woods and a tranquil creek complimenting this vibrant apartment home community.
12 Units Available
Sand Ridge
Stonegate
101 Leaf Lake Blvd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,066
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,462
1517 sqft
Luxury meets comfort in these spacious homes with hardwood floors, expansive windows, designer kitchens and other unique finishes. Located in a quiet neighborhood of Birmingham with pool, dog park, tennis court, and more.
13 Units Available
Ashby at Ross Bridge
2000 Ashby Ln, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1357 sqft
Located just outside of Birmingham. A variety of one, two and three bedrooms featuring on-site maintenance, a 24-hour fitness gym, a business center, a cyber cafe and more.
257 Units Available
Five Points South
Cortland Vesta
2173 Highland Avenue South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,645
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1048 sqft
With upscale features and city skyline views, our high-rise and mid-rise apartments take your living experience to new heights. Find your balance in our indoor and outdoor yoga space, or lounge with friends at our heated, saltwater rooftop pool.
22 Units Available
Sand Ridge
The Village At Lakeshore
251 London Parkway, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,318
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,724
1478 sqft
This upscale community features a pet park, clubhouse and resort-style pool. Apartment features include designer cabinetry, walk-in closets and open floorplans. Red Mountain Park and Bluff Park Shopping Center are just short drives away.
5 Units Available
Glen Iris
Mountain Woods
1000 Beacon Pkwy E, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$699
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Visit Our Apartments Near Birmingham & Homewood, Alabama Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.

1 Unit Available
3458 Jeanne Lane
3458 Jeanne Lane, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1277 sqft
Come fall in love with this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, with 2 car attached garage smart-home! The smart-home features stay with you when you rent the home.

1 Unit Available
2515 Ridgewood Road
2515 Ridgewood Road, Fultondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1178 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 Unit Available
1500 Lakeview Ave
1500 Lakeview Avenue, Gardendale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1484 sqft
1500 Lakeview Ave Available 08/01/20 Home for rent in Gardendale! - Refreshed 3 bed/2 bath home for rent with a huge basement! Enter the split level foyer and go upstairs to the open concept living room that has a beautiful fireplace, floor to

1 Unit Available
Five Points South
2250 Highland Ave Unit # 31
2250 Highland Ave S, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$950
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Historic Highland Plaza Efficiency / Studio Apartment! - Don't miss this rare vacancy! Fabulous Downtown Birmingham condo located in the Historic Highland Plaza building, built in 1924! Well maintained 3rd floor efficiency / studio, ready to

1 Unit Available
2414 Mountain Drive
2414 Mountain Drive, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
Home available for rent in Bluff Park!!! Available to View NOW!!! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage (manual locks) in Bluff Park!!! Conveniently located to I-65, schools, shopping and restaurants, this gorgeous one level, open

1 Unit Available
Redmont Park
2016 23rd Street South
2016 23rd St S, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
2016 23rd Street South Available 09/01/20 Charming 2BR cottage located in the heart of English Village - This totally unique and charming cottage/carriage house is located a short walk away from trendy English Village.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Adamsville, AL

Adamsville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

