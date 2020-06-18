1191 W Cache Dr # A

Amenities
Knik Tribe currently is accepting applications for a 3 bedroom/2.5 bath, New Construction, townhouse style duplex unit with garage located in Wasilla. Washer and Dryer are provided in unit.
Monthly Rent starts at $1000.00+ based upon 30% of household income. Security Deposit is equal to first month's rent.
Knik Tribe offers Affordable Housing Rental Program for Alaska Native/American Indian Families who meet the eligibility guidelines.
*Credit/Background Check for all individuals 18 years of age and older.
*Tenant is responsible for Electric and Natural Gas.
*Landlord provides water, trash, lawn maintenance and snow removal.
*No Smoking.
*Two Pet Maximum with $250.00 per pet Deposit and $50.00 monthly rent per pet.
Applications are available at our office located at: 1744 N. Prospect Drive, Palmer.
For further inquiries contact our housing department 907-373-7991
(RLNE5145538)