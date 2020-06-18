All apartments in Wasilla
Wasilla, AK
1191 W Cache Dr # A
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1191 W Cache Dr # A

1191 W Cache Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1191 W Cache Dr, Wasilla, AK 99654

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
new construction
garage
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
Knik Tribe currently is accepting applications for a 3 bedroom/2.5 bath, New Construction, townhouse style duplex unit with garage located in Wasilla. Washer and Dryer are provided in unit.

Monthly Rent starts at $1000.00+ based upon 30% of household income. Security Deposit is equal to first month's rent.

Knik Tribe offers Affordable Housing Rental Program for Alaska Native/American Indian Families who meet the eligibility guidelines.

*Credit/Background Check for all individuals 18 years of age and older.
*Tenant is responsible for Electric and Natural Gas.
*Landlord provides water, trash, lawn maintenance and snow removal.
*No Smoking.
*Two Pet Maximum with $250.00 per pet Deposit and $50.00 monthly rent per pet.

Applications are available at our office located at: 1744 N. Prospect Drive, Palmer.
For further inquiries contact our housing department 907-373-7991

(RLNE5145538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1191 W Cache Dr # A have any available units?
1191 W Cache Dr # A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wasilla, AK.
What amenities does 1191 W Cache Dr # A have?
Some of 1191 W Cache Dr # A's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1191 W Cache Dr # A currently offering any rent specials?
1191 W Cache Dr # A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1191 W Cache Dr # A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1191 W Cache Dr # A is pet friendly.
Does 1191 W Cache Dr # A offer parking?
Yes, 1191 W Cache Dr # A does offer parking.
Does 1191 W Cache Dr # A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1191 W Cache Dr # A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1191 W Cache Dr # A have a pool?
No, 1191 W Cache Dr # A does not have a pool.
Does 1191 W Cache Dr # A have accessible units?
No, 1191 W Cache Dr # A does not have accessible units.
Does 1191 W Cache Dr # A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1191 W Cache Dr # A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1191 W Cache Dr # A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1191 W Cache Dr # A does not have units with air conditioning.
