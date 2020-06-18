1191 W Cache Dr # A

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

Knik Tribe currently is accepting applications for a 3 bedroom/2.5 bath, New Construction, townhouse style duplex unit with garage located in Wasilla. Washer and Dryer are provided in unit.



Monthly Rent starts at $1000.00+ based upon 30% of household income. Security Deposit is equal to first month's rent.



Knik Tribe offers Affordable Housing Rental Program for Alaska Native/American Indian Families who meet the eligibility guidelines.



*Credit/Background Check for all individuals 18 years of age and older.

*Tenant is responsible for Electric and Natural Gas.

*Landlord provides water, trash, lawn maintenance and snow removal.

*No Smoking.

*Two Pet Maximum with $250.00 per pet Deposit and $50.00 monthly rent per pet.



Applications are available at our office located at: 1744 N. Prospect Drive, Palmer.

For further inquiries contact our housing department 907-373-7991



