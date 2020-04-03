All apartments in Pleasant Valley
Find more places like 6878 ALTAIR LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pleasant Valley, AK
/
6878 ALTAIR LANE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:51 PM

6878 ALTAIR LANE

6878 Altair Lane · (907) 456-6387
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6878 Altair Lane, Pleasant Valley, AK 99712

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6878 Altair Lane · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
internet access
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
1200 s.f. 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom daylight basement unit that has quiet surroundings and has been well maintained. Located at 21 mile CHSR it features a very large living room, 2 large bedrooms, nice kitchen with lots of cabinets and water/dryer unit, central vac, hot water baseboard heat and large fenced yard. Very quiet setting. High Speed internet and satellite TV available. $1250 per month includes heat, water and electricity. The only thing tenant pays is internet and satellite service if they choose to. $1250 security deposit. Pets on approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6878 ALTAIR LANE have any available units?
6878 ALTAIR LANE has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6878 ALTAIR LANE have?
Some of 6878 ALTAIR LANE's amenities include pet friendly, internet access, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6878 ALTAIR LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6878 ALTAIR LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6878 ALTAIR LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6878 ALTAIR LANE is pet friendly.
Does 6878 ALTAIR LANE offer parking?
No, 6878 ALTAIR LANE does not offer parking.
Does 6878 ALTAIR LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6878 ALTAIR LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6878 ALTAIR LANE have a pool?
No, 6878 ALTAIR LANE does not have a pool.
Does 6878 ALTAIR LANE have accessible units?
No, 6878 ALTAIR LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6878 ALTAIR LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6878 ALTAIR LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6878 ALTAIR LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6878 ALTAIR LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6878 ALTAIR LANE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fairbanks, AKBadger, AK
College, AK
North Pole, AK
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity