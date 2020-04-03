6878 ALTAIR LANE

Amenities

1200 s.f. 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom daylight basement unit that has quiet surroundings and has been well maintained. Located at 21 mile CHSR it features a very large living room, 2 large bedrooms, nice kitchen with lots of cabinets and water/dryer unit, central vac, hot water baseboard heat and large fenced yard. Very quiet setting. High Speed internet and satellite TV available. $1250 per month includes heat, water and electricity. The only thing tenant pays is internet and satellite service if they choose to. $1250 security deposit. Pets on approval.