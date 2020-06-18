Amenities

Affordable one bedroom and two bedroom apartments available in the beautiful Holiday Heights Senior Apartments in North Pole. On site laundry and elevator for easy access. Lovely community room to visit with your neighbors, have pot luck dinners, birthday parties, etc. One bedroom is $780.00/month plus electric and two bedroom is $850.00/month plus electric. There is an income based one bedroom and two bedroom also available. Heat, water, sewer, and garbage are all included in the monthly rent. Must be 55 years young or older to live in this senior housing. No smoking or pets at this location. Equal Housing Opportunity 24 Unit Senior Hosing with secure entry.