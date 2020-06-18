All apartments in North Pole
Holiday Heights Senior
Holiday Heights Senior

353 East 8th Avenue · (907) 479-5223
Location

353 East 8th Avenue, North Pole, AK 99705

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$780

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
elevator
clubhouse
accessible
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
Affordable one bedroom and two bedroom apartments available in the beautiful Holiday Heights Senior Apartments in North Pole. On site laundry and elevator for easy access. Lovely community room to visit with your neighbors, have pot luck dinners, birthday parties, etc. One bedroom is $780.00/month plus electric and two bedroom is $850.00/month plus electric. There is an income based one bedroom and two bedroom also available. Heat, water, sewer, and garbage are all included in the monthly rent. Must be 55 years young or older to live in this senior housing. No smoking or pets at this location. Equal Housing Opportunity 24 Unit Senior Hosing with secure entry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Holiday Heights Senior have any available units?
Holiday Heights Senior has a unit available for $780 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Holiday Heights Senior have?
Some of Holiday Heights Senior's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Holiday Heights Senior currently offering any rent specials?
Holiday Heights Senior isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Holiday Heights Senior pet-friendly?
Yes, Holiday Heights Senior is pet friendly.
Does Holiday Heights Senior offer parking?
No, Holiday Heights Senior does not offer parking.
Does Holiday Heights Senior have units with washers and dryers?
No, Holiday Heights Senior does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Holiday Heights Senior have a pool?
No, Holiday Heights Senior does not have a pool.
Does Holiday Heights Senior have accessible units?
Yes, Holiday Heights Senior has accessible units.
Does Holiday Heights Senior have units with dishwashers?
No, Holiday Heights Senior does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Holiday Heights Senior have units with air conditioning?
No, Holiday Heights Senior does not have units with air conditioning.
