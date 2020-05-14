All apartments in North Pole
2675 Bald Eagle Ct. #A

2675 Bald Eagle Ct · (907) 328-1260
Location

2675 Bald Eagle Ct, North Pole, AK 99705

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2675 Bald Eagle Ct. #A · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2675 Bald Eagle Ct. #A Available 06/01/20 Pet Friendly Condo in NP! - Nice modern condo for rent! This condo is close to North Pole Schools & Amenities, and a quick drive to both Eielson and Ft Wainwright. Great floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. The first floor has access to the 2 car garage, 2 bedrooms with a jack & jill bathroom. One of the downstairs bedrooms has a sliding glass door that leads to a small patio. Upstairs is an open concept kitchen, dining area, and living room. There is a small balcony off the dining area. Just off the living room at the top of the stairs,is a half bathroom with washer & dryer. Also upstairs is a large master bedroom with walk-in closet and en suite bathroom with jetted tub. Pets allowed on approval with additional deposit. Rent is$1650/mo. Tenants pay all utilities. Available June 1. For more information call Kristen Maddox at 907-238-1260.

(RLNE2183423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2675 Bald Eagle Ct. #A have any available units?
2675 Bald Eagle Ct. #A has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2675 Bald Eagle Ct. #A have?
Some of 2675 Bald Eagle Ct. #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2675 Bald Eagle Ct. #A currently offering any rent specials?
2675 Bald Eagle Ct. #A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2675 Bald Eagle Ct. #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2675 Bald Eagle Ct. #A is pet friendly.
Does 2675 Bald Eagle Ct. #A offer parking?
Yes, 2675 Bald Eagle Ct. #A does offer parking.
Does 2675 Bald Eagle Ct. #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2675 Bald Eagle Ct. #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2675 Bald Eagle Ct. #A have a pool?
No, 2675 Bald Eagle Ct. #A does not have a pool.
Does 2675 Bald Eagle Ct. #A have accessible units?
No, 2675 Bald Eagle Ct. #A does not have accessible units.
Does 2675 Bald Eagle Ct. #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2675 Bald Eagle Ct. #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2675 Bald Eagle Ct. #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 2675 Bald Eagle Ct. #A does not have units with air conditioning.
