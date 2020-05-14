Amenities

2675 Bald Eagle Ct. #A Available 06/01/20 Pet Friendly Condo in NP! - Nice modern condo for rent! This condo is close to North Pole Schools & Amenities, and a quick drive to both Eielson and Ft Wainwright. Great floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. The first floor has access to the 2 car garage, 2 bedrooms with a jack & jill bathroom. One of the downstairs bedrooms has a sliding glass door that leads to a small patio. Upstairs is an open concept kitchen, dining area, and living room. There is a small balcony off the dining area. Just off the living room at the top of the stairs,is a half bathroom with washer & dryer. Also upstairs is a large master bedroom with walk-in closet and en suite bathroom with jetted tub. Pets allowed on approval with additional deposit. Rent is$1650/mo. Tenants pay all utilities. Available June 1. For more information call Kristen Maddox at 907-238-1260.



