Meadow Lakes, AK
4900 W. Hollow Nook Drive
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:40 AM

4900 W. Hollow Nook Drive

4900 Hollownook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4900 Hollownook Drive, Meadow Lakes, AK 99623

Amenities

dogs allowed
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute Little Cabin in the woods - This is a great little place for privacy and to commune with nature. Oil heat and electric, propane for stove. Large loft area and storage for toys. Call or text 907-351-9820 for showing.

(RLNE5902315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4900 W. Hollow Nook Drive have any available units?
4900 W. Hollow Nook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Lakes, AK.
Is 4900 W. Hollow Nook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4900 W. Hollow Nook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4900 W. Hollow Nook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4900 W. Hollow Nook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4900 W. Hollow Nook Drive offer parking?
No, 4900 W. Hollow Nook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4900 W. Hollow Nook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4900 W. Hollow Nook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4900 W. Hollow Nook Drive have a pool?
No, 4900 W. Hollow Nook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4900 W. Hollow Nook Drive have accessible units?
No, 4900 W. Hollow Nook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4900 W. Hollow Nook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4900 W. Hollow Nook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4900 W. Hollow Nook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4900 W. Hollow Nook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
