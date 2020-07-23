/
matanuska susitna county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 12:54 AM
83 Apartments for rent in Matanuska-Susitna County, AK📍
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1735 N Nina Cir
1735 North Nina Circle, Wasilla, AK
2 Bedrooms
$850
Knik Tribe currently is accepting applications for a 2 bedroom/1.5 bath townhouse style fourplex unit located in Wasilla. This unit was built in 2017. Bedrooms and full bath are all upstairs. Washer and Dryer are provided in unit.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9877 w schulz 1
9877 W Schulz Dr, Knik-Fairview, AK
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
9877 w schulz#1 - Property Id: 79748 Large 2 bed room 1 bath 1000 sq ft livabaile space, deck, storage space,mail box,Utilites included heat,gas,garbage,storage,tenant pays electric.[No dogs or cat allowed]for more info call william.9am-5pm...
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3271 Edelweiss Dr #B
3271 Edelweiss Drive, Knik-Fairview, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
3 Bedroom Wasilla Townhouse w/ Garage - 3 bedroom townhouse in Wasilla with 2 baths, a 2 car garage, and 1600 sq. ft. Pets allowed on approval - dogs must be 35 pounds or less. Photos are of neighboring unit.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1385 N Double B St.
1385 North Double B Street, Lakes, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
820 sqft
1385 N Double B St. Available 08/26/20 2 Bed 1 Bath Single Family Home behind MTA Center - Cozy and private 2 Bed 1 Bath Single Family Home behind MTA Center, with private drive in a great location for commuters.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1040 N Pittman In Law Apartment
1040 North Pittman Road, Meadow Lakes, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1400 sqft
1 Bed on 5 Ares with Fenced Yard and lake access. - Great 1 Bed (lower half unit) on large lot. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. Large fenced yard with dog run. Minutes from grocery store and restaurants.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1851 N Birdsell Drive Unit 1
1851 Birdsell Drive, Meadow Lakes, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1750 sqft
Beautifully Manicured Lakefront Home on Corner Lot! - This meticulously maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath 2 car garage lower level unit is available now! This beautifully manicured home offers radiant in floor heat, freshly stained concrete floors,
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1020 E Seneca Avenue Lakeside Ter Pud RSB B/3 Block 3 Lot 67A
1020 Seneca Avenue, Wasilla, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1419 sqft
3 BR, 2 BA townhome with mountain and lake views! - 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in convenient location with mountain and lake views! $1400 + gas, electric, water, garbage and driveway snow removal. Electric Average $70, High $110 and Low $49.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1190 N Helen Lane 23 Williwaw
1190 Helen Lane, Matanuska-Susitna County, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
Commercial building minutes to downtown Wasilla - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom commercial building is wheelchair accessible and minutes to downtown Wasilla . $1000 + gas, electric, snow, garbage removal and lawn maintenance. Average electric is $72.
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
5701 East Porcupine Avenue
5701 East Porcupine Avenue, Lakes, AK
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1700 sqft
Ultra-modern town home, new construction, built in 2020. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, with attached 2 car garage. Open concept downstairs. All brand new stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer included. Available Aug 1st. Pets allowed upon approval.
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
680 N Meadow Lakes Loop - 7
680 Meadow Lakes Loop, Meadow Lakes, AK
1 Bedroom
$795
480 sqft
Newer 1br/1bath single family home on lake. W/D hookups, full kitchen, full bath. Deposit is same as rent. Homes share 6-1/2 acres of lakefront property. Nicely wooded lot. Pets require additional $50 more per month rent. Tenant Pays all utiities.
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
5875 E ALDER CIR
5875 East Alder Circle, Lakes, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1546 sqft
AVAILABLE 7.1.2020 - 3 Bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage; SPLIT ENTRY into living area with WOODSTOVE; Peek-a-Boo door for loading firewood. Top floor includes entry from Master Bedroom to Hall Bath for privacy.
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
5711 N TALGACH VIEW DR
5711 Talgach View Drive, Fishhook, AK
2 Bedrooms
$800
768 sqft
AVAILABLE 7.1.2020 - 2 bedroom 1 bath, neat apartment. Efficient daylight basement unit with 2 spacious bedrooms. Laundry area, with snow removal included. Please do not disturb Tenant upstairs. AVAILABLE 7.1.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
9400 E Bernard Ct.
9400 Bernard Court, Fishhook, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1691 sqft
9400 E Bernard Ct. Available 06/01/20 3 Bed/2 Bath on over 2 acres! - Feel at home in this open floor plan, 3 bed 2 bath single family home! Located on 2.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
14950 E Peppertree Lane
14950 East Peppertree Lane, Butte, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
928 sqft
Charming, Fully Furnished Ranch - This charming ranch is move-in ready! Find everything you need in this fully furnished, 2BD/1BA single family home. Clean and well-maintained. Laminate flooring throughout.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
3350 N Tungsten Dr
3350 Tungsten Drive, Tanaina, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1416 sqft
Ranch 3 Bedrooms - Must see to appreciate ranch style home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, with an open floor plan in the living, dining, and kitchen areas, on a large lot, and with an oversize garage.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
3055 N Polar Lane
3055 Polar Ln, Gateway, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2700 sqft
3055 N Polar Lane Available 07/01/20 3BR, 3BA home with 2 dens and detached 2 car garage - Palmer 2700 SF - 3BR, 3BA home with 2 dens and detached 2 car garage. Features family room, vaulted ceiling, large front deck and paved RV parking.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
8921 E Kiva Way
8921 Kiva Way, Gateway, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1928 sqft
3BR 2BA 3 car garage home with great commute location - Palmer - 1,928 SF - 3BR 2BA 3 car garage home with great commute location off the palmer-wasilla hwy. Within walking distance to Colony Middle and High schools.
Last updated October 8 at 12:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1251 N Copper Creek Road Unit 1
1251 N Copper Creek Rd, Matanuska-Susitna County, AK
1 Bedroom
$895
775 sqft
1 Bed 1 Bath off Bogard 950 month Utilities Included - Clean and efficient. This one bed one bath apartment is in a great central location in the valley. New paint. Move in ready. 950/month utilities included. rentinalaska.
Results within 5 miles of Matanuska-Susitna County
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
12 Units Available
Park Plaza II Apartment Homes
1553 A St, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$1,110
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
900 sqft
Tucked away in a private setting, Park Plaza II Apartment Homes offers the perfect location for an apartment in Anchorage, AK. Our community is centrally located, making your daily commute to work or school easy and stress-free.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
2 Units Available
Downtown Spenard
La Maisonnette Apartment Homes
1340 West 26th Avenue, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,045
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
640 sqft
Minutes from the lake and neighborhood parks, La Maisonnette Apartment Homes is the perfect place to call home.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
4 Units Available
Taiga Twins Apartments
423 W 22nd Ave, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$895
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
900 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, Taiga Apartment Homes has living space that’s perfect for young professionals, couples, or small families.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
9 Units Available
Downtown Spenard
Castle Apartments
915 W 27th Ave, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$780
354 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that has modern conveniences, proximity to outdoor adventures, and breathtaking vistas? You’ll love living at The Castle Apartment Homes with thoughtfully designed apartments that are conveniently close to
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
5 Units Available
Downtown Anchorage
Century Plaza Apartments
124 E 3rd Ave, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$915
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Century Plaza Apartment Homes! If you’ve been looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that combines luxury living with a diverse and active community, you’ve found it! This beautiful community puts you close to local restaurants,
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
2 Units Available
Ladera Villa
2225 Arctic Blvd, Anchorage, AK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$890
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
865 sqft
Looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that’s comfortable, convenient, and in a prime location? Ladera Villa Apartment Homes is the answer.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Apartment Rentals in Matanuska-Susitna County start at $750/month.
Some of the colleges located in the Matanuska-Susitna County area include University of Alaska Anchorage. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Anchorage, Fishhook, Meadow Lakes, Lakes, and Wasilla have apartments for rent.