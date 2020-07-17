All apartments in Juneau
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

4506 Robbie Road

4506 Robbie Road · (907) 586-1200
Location

4506 Robbie Road, Juneau, AK 99801
Salmon Creek

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4506 Robbie Road · Avail. Aug 1

$2,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1760 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
4506 Robbie Road Available 08/01/20 3/2, Mountainside Estates, Single Family Home w/ Breathtaking Views - You'll want to spend every waking moment on the large wrap around deck facing the Chilkat Mountains, the Gastineau Channel and wetlands. Even when it's cold or rainy you'll still be able to enjoy the view from the comfort of the indoors thanks to the large windows in the living room.  The second level has an open floor concept with a large living room, kitchen and dining area. On the same level two of the bedrooms and one full bath are located down the hall, while the third bedroom is located on the first floor. In addition to that, there is another full bath as well as a multipurpose bonus room all on the first level. Upgrades include: New carpet, paint, updated overhead lighting, ceiling fans and washer/dryer.
The home is on a large sloped lot that is about half an acre. It has plenty of parking to include an attached two car garage, wide driveway and additional parking space on the side of the building for boats or other recreational vehicles. Save on groceries and grow your own food by taking advantage of the greenhouse at the back of the property.Located near Twin Lakes within the Mountainside Estates Subdivision. The neighborhood is well established and centrally located. 
Included: Water/Sewer, Building Maintenance and Landscaping. Tenant Responsibilities Include: Electricity (heat), Oil (monitor heater downstairs), Garbage, Snow Removal, Grass Maintenance (mowing/weed eating), Cable/Phone/Internet (optional).  No Pets & No Smoking, Long Term Lease with a minimum to 3/31/2021.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5872907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

