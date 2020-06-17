Amenities

3781 No Douglas Hwy Available 06/22/20 2BD Duplex with HUGE Garage, Close to Bridge - Avail Now! - Beautiful channel and mountain view duplex with 2 bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. Located just North of the bridge on Douglas Island this unique home has a .75 bath in the over-sized 960 sqft garage. The man living areas are above the garage and the kitchen and living room provide a welcoming open floor. There are large closets and storage area as well as an exterior ocean side deck. Enjoy 1128 sq ft of living space, warm interior colors and a side by side washer/dryer. The bedrooms are adequately sized and there is full bath between them. Owner pays - water/sewer, heat/hot water & snow removal. Tenant pays - Electric, cable/internet/phone, garbage.



(RLNE5269655)