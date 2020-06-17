All apartments in Juneau
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

3781 No Douglas Hwy

3781 North Douglas Highway · (907) 586-1200
Location

3781 North Douglas Highway, Juneau, AK 99801
West Juneau

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3781 No Douglas Hwy · Avail. Jun 22

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
3781 No Douglas Hwy Available 06/22/20 2BD Duplex with HUGE Garage, Close to Bridge - Avail Now! - Beautiful channel and mountain view duplex with 2 bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. Located just North of the bridge on Douglas Island this unique home has a .75 bath in the over-sized 960 sqft garage. The man living areas are above the garage and the kitchen and living room provide a welcoming open floor. There are large closets and storage area as well as an exterior ocean side deck. Enjoy 1128 sq ft of living space, warm interior colors and a side by side washer/dryer. The bedrooms are adequately sized and there is full bath between them. Owner pays - water/sewer, heat/hot water & snow removal. Tenant pays - Electric, cable/internet/phone, garbage.

(RLNE5269655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3781 No Douglas Hwy have any available units?
3781 No Douglas Hwy has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3781 No Douglas Hwy have?
Some of 3781 No Douglas Hwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3781 No Douglas Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
3781 No Douglas Hwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3781 No Douglas Hwy pet-friendly?
No, 3781 No Douglas Hwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Juneau.
Does 3781 No Douglas Hwy offer parking?
Yes, 3781 No Douglas Hwy does offer parking.
Does 3781 No Douglas Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3781 No Douglas Hwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3781 No Douglas Hwy have a pool?
No, 3781 No Douglas Hwy does not have a pool.
Does 3781 No Douglas Hwy have accessible units?
No, 3781 No Douglas Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 3781 No Douglas Hwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 3781 No Douglas Hwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3781 No Douglas Hwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 3781 No Douglas Hwy does not have units with air conditioning.
