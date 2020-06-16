350 Irwin St

Amenities

This 1 bedroom - 1 bathroom unit is newly renovated by local design firm, Bauer/Clifton Interiors, and comes packed with all modern amenities you may need! Located on the second story, this unit boasts amazing mountain views, natural lighting, and an open floor plan with a modern kitchen.



$1,599.00 per month plus $1,599.00 security deposit due upon approval. 12-month minimum term



Features:

- Downtown location with 1 parking spot

- Mountain views

- Open floor plan with a modern kitchen; featuring quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, and more!

- New bathroom

- New vinyl plank flooring throughout

- ALL Utilities included

- Coin-operated laundry onsite

- Section 8 not accepted

- No pets / no smoking



Enjoy living in the Historic Flats District with easy/walkable access to downtown, State and Federal office buildings, restaurants, grocery stores, hiking trails, gyms, schools, Aurora Harbor, and the Gastineau Waterfront.