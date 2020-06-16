All apartments in Juneau
350 Irwin St

350 Irwin Street · (765) 366-4662
Location

350 Irwin Street, Juneau, AK 99801
Downtown Juneau

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,599

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
This 1 bedroom - 1 bathroom unit is newly renovated by local design firm, Bauer/Clifton Interiors, and comes packed with all modern amenities you may need! Located on the second story, this unit boasts amazing mountain views, natural lighting, and an open floor plan with a modern kitchen.

$1,599.00 per month plus $1,599.00 security deposit due upon approval. 12-month minimum term

Features:
- Downtown location with 1 parking spot
- Mountain views
- Open floor plan with a modern kitchen; featuring quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, and more!
- New bathroom
- New vinyl plank flooring throughout
- ALL Utilities included
- Coin-operated laundry onsite
- Section 8 not accepted
- No pets / no smoking

Enjoy living in the Historic Flats District with easy/walkable access to downtown, State and Federal office buildings, restaurants, grocery stores, hiking trails, gyms, schools, Aurora Harbor, and the Gastineau Waterfront.

