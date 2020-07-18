All apartments in Juneau
Find more places like 2569 Douglas Hwy Unit 3 - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Juneau, AK
/
2569 Douglas Hwy Unit 3 - 1
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:01 AM

2569 Douglas Hwy Unit 3 - 1

2569 Douglas Highway · (907) 723-7399
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2569 Douglas Highway, Juneau, AK 99801
West Juneau

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1084 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
FOR RENT

Townhouse style condo in West Juneau Douglas with views of downtown. 2bd/1.5ba has 1084SF and 1 assigned parking space. Available within a week of signed lease agreement. Tenant pays electric, cable and phone, washer/dryer in unit. Unit is close to Sandy Beach, Bus Stops and all the convenience Douglas has to offer. Rent $1600, Security Deposit $1600
Completed application required prior to showings.

Apply at www.kimbeehomes.com ***Due to Covid 19 additional precautions will be taken with showings. Please complete application and additional distancing instructions will be sent to you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2569 Douglas Hwy Unit 3 - 1 have any available units?
2569 Douglas Hwy Unit 3 - 1 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2569 Douglas Hwy Unit 3 - 1 have?
Some of 2569 Douglas Hwy Unit 3 - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2569 Douglas Hwy Unit 3 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2569 Douglas Hwy Unit 3 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2569 Douglas Hwy Unit 3 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2569 Douglas Hwy Unit 3 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Juneau.
Does 2569 Douglas Hwy Unit 3 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2569 Douglas Hwy Unit 3 - 1 offers parking.
Does 2569 Douglas Hwy Unit 3 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2569 Douglas Hwy Unit 3 - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2569 Douglas Hwy Unit 3 - 1 have a pool?
No, 2569 Douglas Hwy Unit 3 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2569 Douglas Hwy Unit 3 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2569 Douglas Hwy Unit 3 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2569 Douglas Hwy Unit 3 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2569 Douglas Hwy Unit 3 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2569 Douglas Hwy Unit 3 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2569 Douglas Hwy Unit 3 - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2569 Douglas Hwy Unit 3 - 1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mendenhall Tower
326 4th St
Juneau, AK 99801
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity