2569 Douglas Hwy Unit 3 - 1

Townhouse style condo in West Juneau Douglas with views of downtown. 2bd/1.5ba has 1084SF and 1 assigned parking space. Available within a week of signed lease agreement. Tenant pays electric, cable and phone, washer/dryer in unit. Unit is close to Sandy Beach, Bus Stops and all the convenience Douglas has to offer. Rent $1600, Security Deposit $1600

Completed application required prior to showings.



Apply at www.kimbeehomes.com ***Due to Covid 19 additional precautions will be taken with showings. Please complete application and additional distancing instructions will be sent to you.