Last updated July 17 2020

1520 3rd St, Apt 6

1520 Douglas Highway · (907) 586-1200
Location

1520 Douglas Highway, Juneau, AK 99824
Douglas

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1520 3rd St, Apt 6 · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Mtn View 2BD/1BA Douglas Condo, exterior deck, laminate flooring, nice upgrades - Must see! Douglas 2 bedroom, 1 bath Douglas condo with upgrades of laminate flooring, freshly painted interiors, tiled showing, exterior deck with mountain view of Mt. Roberts. Short distance from Sandy Beach and Treadwell Trail, local restaurants, library and public transport. Rent includes water/sewer, garbage, snow removal, heat and hot water. Tenant is responsible for electric (lights and appliances). Additional storage in hall, shared coin-op laundry and off street parking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5906567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

