fishhook
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:11 PM
14 Apartments for rent in Fishhook, AK📍
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
7033 N Grouse Loop
7033 Grouse Loop, Fishhook, AK
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1854 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom ranch style home with an office and mountain views. - Gorgeous 3 bedroom ranch style home with an office and mountain views.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
5711 N TALGACH VIEW DR
5711 Talgach View Drive, Fishhook, AK
2 Bedrooms
$800
768 sqft
AVAILABLE 7.1.2020 - 2 bedroom 1 bath, neat apartment. Efficient daylight basement unit with 2 spacious bedrooms. Laundry area, with snow removal included. Please do not disturb Tenant upstairs. AVAILABLE 7.1.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
9400 E Bernard Ct.
9400 Bernard Court, Fishhook, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1691 sqft
9400 E Bernard Ct. Available 06/01/20 3 Bed/2 Bath on over 2 acres! - Feel at home in this open floor plan, 3 bed 2 bath single family home! Located on 2.
Results within 1 mile of Fishhook
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
3055 N Polar Lane
3055 Polar Ln, Gateway, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2700 sqft
3055 N Polar Lane Available 07/01/20 3BR, 3BA home with 2 dens and detached 2 car garage - Palmer 2700 SF - 3BR, 3BA home with 2 dens and detached 2 car garage. Features family room, vaulted ceiling, large front deck and paved RV parking.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
8921 E Kiva Way
8921 Kiva Way, Gateway, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1928 sqft
3BR 2BA 3 car garage home with great commute location - Palmer - 1,928 SF - 3BR 2BA 3 car garage home with great commute location off the palmer-wasilla hwy. Within walking distance to Colony Middle and High schools.
Results within 5 miles of Fishhook
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1385 N Double B St.
1385 North Double B Street, Lakes, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
820 sqft
1385 N Double B St. Available 08/26/20 2 Bed 1 Bath Single Family Home behind MTA Center - Cozy and private 2 Bed 1 Bath Single Family Home behind MTA Center, with private drive in a great location for commuters.
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
1 Unit Available
511 S Willow Street
511 South Willow Street, Wasilla, AK
1 Bedroom
$875
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bed 1.5 bath Unit! - This 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit has a walk through kitchen, large dining and living room area.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1020 E Seneca Avenue Lakeside Ter Pud RSB B/3 Block 3 Lot 67A
1020 Seneca Avenue, Wasilla, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1419 sqft
3 BR, 2 BA townhome with mountain and lake views! - 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in convenient location with mountain and lake views! $1400 + gas, electric, water, garbage and driveway snow removal. Electric Average $70, High $110 and Low $49.
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
5701 East Porcupine Avenue
5701 East Porcupine Avenue, Lakes, AK
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1700 sqft
Ultra-modern town home, new construction, built in 2020. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, with attached 2 car garage. Open concept downstairs. All brand new stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer included. Available Aug 1st. Pets allowed upon approval.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
5875 E ALDER CIR
5875 East Alder Circle, Lakes, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1546 sqft
AVAILABLE 7.1.2020 - 3 Bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage; SPLIT ENTRY into living area with WOODSTOVE; Peek-a-Boo door for loading firewood. Top floor includes entry from Master Bedroom to Hall Bath for privacy.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
3350 N Tungsten Dr
3350 Tungsten Drive, Tanaina, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1416 sqft
Ranch 3 Bedrooms - Must see to appreciate ranch style home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, with an open floor plan in the living, dining, and kitchen areas, on a large lot, and with an oversize garage.
Last updated October 8 at 12:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1251 N Copper Creek Road Unit 1
1251 N Copper Creek Rd, Matanuska-Susitna County, AK
1 Bedroom
$895
775 sqft
1 Bed 1 Bath off Bogard 950 month Utilities Included - Clean and efficient. This one bed one bath apartment is in a great central location in the valley. New paint. Move in ready. 950/month utilities included. rentinalaska.
Results within 10 miles of Fishhook
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
248 N Shorthorn Place MOUNTAIN RANCH EST 3 BLOCK 12 LOT 5
248 N Shorthorn Pl, Matanuska-Susitna County, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1251 sqft
248 N Shorthorn Place MOUNTAIN RANCH EST 3 BLOCK 12 LOT 5 Available 08/21/20 1251 SF 3BR, 2BA ranch style home with 2 car garage - 1251 SF 3BR, 2BA ranch style home with 2 car garage and W/D (tenant to maintain) $1600 + gas, electric, water, snow
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
4208 North Inspiration Loop
4208 North Inspiration Loop, Tanaina, AK
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2624 sqft
4208 North Inspiration Loop Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Wasilla Home 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath - Beautiful Wasilla home located in a quiet neighborhood. This huge 2,624sqft 4 bedroom 2.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Fishhook area include University of Alaska Anchorage. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.