Last updated June 12 2020
10 Apartments for rent in Palmer, AK📍
Last updated June 13
171 S. Denali St.Unit B
171 South Denali Street, Palmer, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1464 sqft
Immaculate 3 Bedroom Home with Fenced in Yard 1500/mo! - Gorgeous, well kept home located in the quaint and unique city of Palmer. This townhouse has 3 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated June 13
135 N Alaska St Apt 5
135 North Alaska Street, Palmer, AK
1 Bedroom
$500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable Rental Program for Alaska Native/American Indian Families. This is a Native American Housing Assistance and Self Determination Act of 1996 (NAHASDA) Federally Funded Rental Program. Rent is based on income and ranges from $500.00 - $800.
Last updated June 13
11435 E Turtle Dr
11435 E Turtle Dr, Palmer, AK
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1663 sqft
Ranch style custom built NEW log home on just under an acre! 3 master bedrooms, great room floor plan from kitchen to living.
Results within 5 miles of Palmer
Last updated June 13
12060 E Quarterstrap Circle
12060 E Quarterstrap Cir, Farm Loop, AK
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1915 sqft
12060 E Quarterstrap Circle Available 07/20/20 Gorgeous Ranch - Available for Move-In on 7-20-20. Gorgeous Ranch by REGAL Homes. This is the imperial model.
Last updated May 14
14950 E Peppertree Lane
14950 East Peppertree Lane, Butte, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
928 sqft
Charming, Fully Furnished Ranch - This charming ranch is move-in ready! Find everything you need in this fully furnished, 2BD/1BA single family home. Clean and well-maintained. Laminate flooring throughout.
Last updated May 14
3055 N Polar Lane
3055 Polar Ln, Gateway, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2700 sqft
3055 N Polar Lane Available 07/01/20 3BR, 3BA home with 2 dens and detached 2 car garage - Palmer 2700 SF - 3BR, 3BA home with 2 dens and detached 2 car garage. Features family room, vaulted ceiling, large front deck and paved RV parking.
Last updated May 14
8921 E Kiva Way
8921 Kiva Way, Gateway, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1928 sqft
3BR 2BA 3 car garage home with great commute location - Palmer - 1,928 SF - 3BR 2BA 3 car garage home with great commute location off the palmer-wasilla hwy. Within walking distance to Colony Middle and High schools.
Results within 10 miles of Palmer
Last updated June 13
4709 North Baron Street
4709 North Baron Street, Lakes, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1338 sqft
Unfurnished. Available July 10, 2020. Sign lease now and get remainder of Dec free! Newer construction (2017), wonderful safe residential neighborhood in Colony High/Colony Middle/Finger Lake Elementary School area. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 13
5875 E ALDER CIR
5875 East Alder Circle, Lakes, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1546 sqft
AVAILABLE 7.1.2020 - 3 Bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage; SPLIT ENTRY into living area with WOODSTOVE; Peek-a-Boo door for loading firewood. Top floor includes entry from Master Bedroom to Hall Bath for privacy.
Last updated May 14
9400 E Bernard Ct.
9400 Bernard Court, Fishhook, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1691 sqft
9400 E Bernard Ct. Available 06/01/20 3 Bed/2 Bath on over 2 acres! - Feel at home in this open floor plan, 3 bed 2 bath single family home! Located on 2.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Palmer, the median rent is $739 for a studio, $852 for a 1-bedroom, $1,092 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,590 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Palmer, check out our monthly Palmer Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Palmer area include University of Alaska Anchorage. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.