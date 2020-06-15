Amenities

2330 Long Shadow Available 07/20/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home Available in North Pole! - Check out this beautiful and clean North Pole Home! It features 4 Bedrooms, 3-full-bathrooms, a 2 car garage that can fit nearly any car or truck, and is located in a great location right around the corner from Midnight Sun Elementary School.

Inside you will walk right into the living space, that has plenty of room for family gatherings, or even entertaining friends. The kitchen is a great size and has plenty of cabinet space! There is a separate dining room space that also happens to be where the wood stove is, which is great for offsetting those winter Heating Costs.

3 of the bedrooms are downstairs and are all very sizable. One of them happens to feature it's own en suite bathroom!

Up the stairs, above the Heated 2 car garage, you find the Master Suite. It's very large and even has it's own en suite bathroom and jetted tub!

The 2 car garage itself is large enough for nearly any sized vehicle. And if that's not enough parking, the wrap-around driveway has plenty of space. There is also RV parking, or any other ATV parking you may need.

This house is loaded with storage space, which makes it perfect for military families looking to live off base/post, outdoors type families, or even for all those holiday decorations!



The rent will be $2500 with the tenant responsible for Electricity and Heating Fuel. Cable and Internet services are available through GCI. Pets allowed upon approval of the homeowner!



For more information or to schedule a showing, please call/text Jon Cruzen with Cyclic Properties at 1.907.385.9955



