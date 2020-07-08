Apartment List
WV
weirton
apartments with parking
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:33 AM

8 Apartments for rent in Weirton, WV with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Weirton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ...

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
113 Garfield Ave
113 Garfield Avenue, Mingo Junction, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1500 sqft
Mingo Junction - Property Id: 314647 This property comes with nine foot ceilings, hard floor surface. Single car garage. Central Air Conditioning. The Furnace and water heater are efficiently fueled by natural gas.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
1409 Sinclair Avenue - 1
1409 Sinclair Avenue, Jefferson County, OH
1 Bedroom
$647
850 sqft
One bedroom One bath apartment home with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Sizable living area with galley kitchen featuring electric stove and plenty of cabinetry and counter space. Off street parking. Central Air and Heat. Application fee of $30.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
1300 Belleview Boulevard - 1
1300 Belleview Boulevard, Steubenville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Updated Bathroom and Kitchen!!! Enjoy this two story condo with a single car garage. Indoor access to the garage and private laundry area. Master and 2nd bedrooms are on the second floor.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
518 Union Avenue - 1
518 Union Avenue, Steubenville, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1st floor 1 Bedroom 1 Bath. Large Bedroom, Living Room, and Kitchen/Dining area. Off Street Parking and back yard. Storage space and laundry in the basement. Call or email to schedule a tour today!

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
130 Brady Circle East - C
130 Brady Circle, Steubenville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath apartment with over 1000 sq ft. of living space. Garage included. All utilities included besides electric.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
816 Rosswell Ave
816 Rosswell Avenue, Steubenville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$495
1297 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath home freshly painted throughout located in Steubenville Ohio close to Wells Academy - Harding Middle School - Steubenville High School Regarding pets: We do allow pets. There is an additional $250.00 non-refundable pet fee.
Results within 10 miles of Weirton

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
201 Luray Dr
201 Luray Drive, Wintersville, OH
Studio
$4,000
9998 sqft
Renter pays half the property tax, snow removal, and a portion of the water bill. There are 20 parking spaces allotted with more available if needed. Traffic count on 43 is around 8000 a day.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
801 County Road 41
801 County Road 41, Jefferson County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
Can't get bank financing right now due to the economy?? We have the perfect solution. Lease To Own or Owner Financing for a longer term. Lots of great potential in this two-story colonial with 4-bedroom, 3.5 bath home on 2.83 acre lot.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Weirton, WV

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Weirton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

