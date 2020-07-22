Apartment List
17 Apartments for rent in Washington, PA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Washington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
2407 Canoe Dr
2407 Canoe Dr, Washington, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
FORMER MODEL HOME! Too many upgrades to list, including hardwood floors & crown molding. Why worry when renting an older unit? This beautiful 5 year old townhome located in Strabane Manor.
Results within 5 miles of Washington

1 Unit Available
118 Ross Street
118 Ross St, McGovern, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1116 sqft
2 bed 1 bath on a quiet 1 way street. Huge yard for entertainment. Washer and Dryer included. Basement has an extra shower/bathtub installed. Off Street parking in the rear of the property. No Pets allowed.

1 Unit Available
1785 Park Ave
1785 Park Avenue, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
This great home is conveniently located in Washington on Park Ave (Rt18) not far from Trinity HS.

1 Unit Available
57 Arnold St
57 Arnold St, Washington County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$925
2 bedroom 1 bath townhouse in North Franklin Township. Eat-In oak kitchen with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave & disposal included. Light & bright with neutral decor throughout.

1 Unit Available
102 Chambers Drive
102 Chambers Dr, Wolfdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
*Custom Built Townhome Offering 1-Level Living By Martik Brothers!* Quality craftsmanship abounds featuring a covered front porch, main level entry, custom eat-in kitchen, boasting granite tops, spacious great room, 1st floor master suite w/walk-in
Results within 10 miles of Washington
Verified

36 Units Available
Reserve at Southpointe
1000 Meadow Ln, Canonsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1390 sqft
Prime location just off of I-79. Luxurious apartments include granite counters, ice maker, in-unit laundry, ceiling fan, and fireplace. Community offers tenants 24-hour gym, clubhouse, and conference room.

1 Unit Available
331 Maple Ridge Drive
331 Maple Ridge Dr, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
4 Bedrooms
Ask
BACK ON MARKET! SPACIOUS 3 Bed,2 Car + GAMEROOM - Property Id: 62373 BACK ON MARKET! APPLICATION FELL THROUGH. SPACIOUS 3 Bedroom END UNIT! NEW CARPET AND PAINT! PLUS LARGE FINISHED GAMEROOM! LARGE wrap around KITCHEN is fully equipped + Pantry.

1 Unit Available
122 Maple Ridge Ct
122 Maple Ridge Ct, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Canonsburg Townhome - Property Id: 310864 Townhouse for Rent in Maple Ridge! Terrific location, only 1 mile from I-79 and Southpointe office park, situated on a private cul-de-sac in.

1 Unit Available
418 Chartiers Avenue
418 Chartiers Avenue, Canonsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$750
Mint Condition and Just Updated 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment Minutes from Southpointe and ALL Major Traffic Arteries Including I-79 and Route 19! Pristine and Move-In Ready First Floor Unit, with Brand New Carpeting, Freshly Painted, Light and Bright

1 Unit Available
204 Cedar Hill Dr
204 Cedar Hill Dr, Washington County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2 Bedroom 1.

1 Unit Available
224 Persimmon
224 Persimmon Ln, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Lovely Townhome on Quiet Street in North Strabane/Canonsburg area. Walk to Rear Deck from Dining Area through Sliding Glass Doors. Three Bedrooms and two and one half bathrooms plus Integral Garage. Flat Driveway can also accommodate several cars.

1 Unit Available
102 W Pike St
102 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, PA
Studio
$2,000
Great location!!! Corner lot and 1 block from center of town. 3500 sq ft of retail space on a highly traveled street. Additional 1500 sq ft of warehouse space available. There is 5,000 sq ft total.

1 Unit Available
1900 Washinton Rd
1900 Washington Road, Washington County, PA
Studio
$1,500
1400 sq-ft at $10.70 a sq-ft, a very good value for this location. Includes all utilities. Prime location for commercial lease in a prime area of Peters Twp. Red light location across from Waterdam Plaza. Route 19 is a major commercial thoroughfare.

1 Unit Available
423 Blaine
423 Blaine Avenue, Canonsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
Two story home with three bedrooms, covered front porch, neutral carpet and walls, ceiling fans with lights, decorative fireplace in living room, covered back deck and patio. Washer/Dryer hookup. Convenient location to I79, rt19 and South Pointe.

1 Unit Available
339 W Pike St
339 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
One level living - 3 bedroom 2 bath brick ranch home! Off street parking. Large kitchen with eat in area. Hardwood flooring. Huge basement with laundry. Newer Hot water heater, Newer tile and bathrooms redone on lower level 2018.

1 Unit Available
2017 Trillium Court
2017 Trillium Ct, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Fabulous End Unit Townhome Situated in the Desirable Concord Green Community, 3 Bedrooms 2.

1 Unit Available
1049 Bayberry Dr
1049 Bayberry Dr, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Well Maintained 3 Bedroom Townhouse In Weavertown Village*Spacious living room, dining room open to the kitchen with sliding glasas door to the patio*Well designed kitchen featuring hardwood flooring, stainless appliances, CHERRY CABINETS, center
City Guide for Washington, PA

George Washington never visited Washington, PA, although the town, like the county, is named for him. In 1781, Washington County became the first county to be named for the father of the country. In town, a lot dedicated for use as a courthouse also included additional lots presented to "His Excellency, General Washington, and Mrs. Washington."

Washington, which is part of the metropolitan Pittsburgh area, has a population of just over 13,600 and is a busy community that serves as county seat for Washington County. With a solid historic core, the town also includes many amenities from shopping to dining. It also has its own symphony orchestra and is only 35 minutes from Pittsburgh. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Washington, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Washington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

