Apartment List
/
PA
/
aliquippa
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM

28 Apartments for rent in Aliquippa, PA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Aliquippa apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
46 Units Available
The Kane
2971 Kane Rd, Aliquippa, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1502 sqft
New one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near local elementary school and park. Community has pool, game room, and fitness center. Residences feature central air conditioning, kitchen island, pantry, stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony. Wheelchair accessible.
Results within 1 mile of Aliquippa

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
108 Sawyer
108 Sawyer Drive, Beaver County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Hopewell Township In Crestmont Village - This well maintained brick home located in the Hopewell School District features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath on the main level, and a room in the basement that can be used as a bedroom or den.
Results within 5 miles of Aliquippa

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
902 Lexington Drive
902 Lexington Drive, Beaver County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1160 sqft
Hopewell (Independence Square)- 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse, Garage - This townhouse is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse located in Independence Square in Hopewell Township.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
179 Edgewater Dr
179 Edgewater Drive, Beaver County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1256 sqft
Gorgeous 3 BR, 3 full bath home in Monaca. Split level plan with so much room! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Living room is complete with gas fireplace. Large windows provide plenty of light.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
432 Vermont Ave - 1
432 Vermont Ave, Rochester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$700
806 sqft
Quiet Handicap Accessible 1 or 2 Bedroom Apartment with private deck! VIRTUAL TOUR https://kuula.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
395 Celestial Dr
395 Celestial Drive, Economy, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Very clean spit level available for rent immediately. Three bedrooms on the main level with a spacious deck off of the kitchen and steps down to the yard.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
193 9th St Apt 4
193 9th St, Monaca, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
Downtown Monaca 1bd 1 ba - This one bedroom 2 ba unit with garage located in downtown Monaca is just minutes from the Shell Cracker Plant. Easy walking to restaurants and banking food, and bus service.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sewickley
505 Grove Street
505 Grove Street, Sewickley, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
Sewickley - The Brittany - 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathrooms, great location - Includes Basic Cable, Heat, Gas, Water, Sewage, and Trash. - Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom Cooperative unit in one of Sewickley's most sought after locations.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1100-1 College Park Drive
1100 College Park Dr, Carnot-Moon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
741 sqft
Moon Township - 2 Bedroom ground floor unit in Fox Hollow Community - Includes gas, water, sewage, and parking.
Results within 10 miles of Aliquippa
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
19 Units Available
Rochester Village
10100 Kettlecreek Dr, Fernway, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1142 sqft
Live in Cranberry Township in Pennsylvania, with beautiful landscaping right outside your door. This community includes a new swimming pool, fire pit, golf simulator, clubhouse and more.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
63 Units Available
Moon Grove Apartments
916 Beaver Grade Rd, Carnot-Moon, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
938 sqft
Moon Grove Apartments in Moon Township, Pennsylvania Welcome home to Moon Grove Apartments (formerly known as The Polo Club)! Our community offers newly-renovated one and two bedroom apartments, featuring wood-style flooring, granite countertops,
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
8 Units Available
Northrup Court Apartments
135 Fern Hollow Road, Coraopolis, PA
Studio
$649
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$759
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
864 sqft
Northrup Court invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Northrup Court provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Coraopolis.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2001 Connecticut Lane
2001 Connecticut Lane, Franklin Park, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2300 sqft
2001 Connecticut Lane Available 10/01/20 Stunning 4 bedroom 3.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
6 Units Available
Thorn Run Apartments
700 Lee Drive, Carnot-Moon, PA
1 Bedroom
$920
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Thorn Run Apartments in Carnot-Moon. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Beaver Falls
1306-1308 8th Ave #3
1306 8th Ave, Beaver Falls, PA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$695
Awesome Apartment in the Heart of Beaver Falls! Newly Updated! - Spacious 2-3 bedroom, 1 bath on 2nd floor with large dining room or can be used as office. Brand New energy-efficient HVAC installed with Central Air. Includes stove and refrigerator.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
138 Tory Rd
138 Tory Road, Carnot-Moon, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,225
1590 sqft
So much space in this lovely 4 BR, 2.5 BA home! Newly renovated with a gorgeous kitchen and beautifully updated bathrooms. This home comes with a lovely screened side porch that will be perfect for those warm spring and summer evenings.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
222 E COMMONS DRIVE
222 East Commons Drive, Fernway, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Cranberry Township - Nice 3 bedroom townhome off Hanies School Road in Cranberry. Living room, dining room, small ktichen, 1 1/2 baths, finished basement with small patio and 2 off street parking spaces. Carpet to be replaced upon application.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
185 Woodridge Dr
185 Woodridge Drive, Beaver County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1808 sqft
This beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Beaver will be available in late July. This is the perfect home for a large family. It features a split bedroom plan on the main level, 2 large bedrooms and a full bath on each side of the house.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1954 Georgetown Dr
1954 Georgetown Drive, Franklin Park, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Award winning North Allegheny school district. Conveniently located min from I- 79 , Rt 19 , shopping, restaurants , entertainments,...30 min to downtown pittsburgh , hospitals, universities, airport.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
516 Ten Point
516 10 Point Lane, Fernway, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Available now- a 3-bedroom townhome in Cranberry Township! This property has just been freshly painted and new carpet installed.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
300 Cross Creek Drive
300 Cross Creek Drive, Fernway, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Former Ryan Homes Wexford Model. Professionally decorated, 3 BR, 2.5 Baths, 2 car garage.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
275 Barclay Hill Rd
275 Barclay Hill Road, Beaver County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Totally renovated 2 bedroom duplex for lease in Brighton Township. Eat in kitchen, living room, 2 bedrooms and full bath. Basement with one car integral garage. Off street parking also available. Tenants pay all utilities.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2450 Pleuchel
2450 Pleuchel Road, Franklin Park, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
Beautiful home on a quiet road in Franklin Park! Available for a lease to start mid-July. Enjoy a private setting with a large yard, detached 2-car garage, and plenty of other parking.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
712 Carver Dr
712 Carver Drive, Allegheny County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
Welcome to the beautiful community at the Village at Marshall Ridge. This beautiful 4 bedroom and 3.5 bath Rosecliff end unit boasts hardwood floors throughout the main level.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Aliquippa, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Aliquippa apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Aliquippa 2 BedroomsAliquippa 3 BedroomsAliquippa Apartments with Balcony
Aliquippa Apartments with GarageAliquippa Apartments with ParkingAliquippa Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Aliquippa Dog Friendly ApartmentsAliquippa Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAJefferson Hills, PACanonsburg, PA
Coraopolis, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PASteubenville, OHNew Castle, PACampbell, OHWilkinsburg, PAAmbridge, PABellevue, PAAustintown, OHWest Mifflin, PA
Weirton, WVCarnegie, PAMcKeesport, PAYoungstown, OHBrentwood, PASeven Fields, PAGlassport, PARochester, PAMount Oliver, PASwissvale, PAEast McKeesport, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University