141 Apartments for rent in Bridgeville, PA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bridgeville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ...
Last updated July 22 at 06:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Valleyfield
3520 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA
Studio
$668
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Valleyfield invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Valleyfield provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Bridgeville.
Results within 1 mile of Bridgeville

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1297 OLD MEADOW ROAD
1297 Old Meadow Road, Upper St. Clair, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
Great location with a large corner lot. Move right in to this Spacious 4 or 5 bedroom or den, and finished Game room. Minutes to the Upper St.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1593 PINEHURST DRIVE
1593 Pinehurst Drive, Upper St. Clair, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING & FABULOUS! TOTAL MAKEOVER;WALLS REMOVED, AWESOME NATURAL CHERRY KITCHEN & QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS & BRKFST BAR;OPEN TO DINING ROOM;FIREPLACE IN LR; NEW BATHROOMS, MAGNIFICENT GOURMET EQUIPPED KITCHEN.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1952 Bower Hill Road
1952 Bower Hill Road, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Charming colonial situated on main road with public and school transportation. This home has been in the family since it was built and was never a rental.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
2158 Meadowmont Dr
2158 Meadowmont Drive, Upper St. Clair, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
FABULOUS LARGE 4 BEDROOM HOME LOCATED IN THE DESIRABLE MONTCLAIR ESTATES WHICH HAS A SWIMMING POOL TO ENJOY WITH FAMILY & FRIENDS;HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT,THE CENTER HALL LEADS TO A LARGE EAT-IN EQUIPPED KITCHEN W/ A NEW FANTASTIC STAINLESS

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
3234 Washington Pike
3234 Washington Pike, Allegheny County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
3 Bedroom Home located in the South Fayette. Cathedral Ceiling in the Living Room with decorative fireplace. Large Dining Room for entertaining. Master Bedroom on the main level with Full Bath.
Results within 5 miles of Bridgeville
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
16 Units Available
The Ashby at South Hills Village Station
1100 Village Dr, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,292
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,417
1330 sqft
Just minutes from the movie theater and across from South Hills Village. Smoke-free community with car wash area and eco-friendly landscaping. Gourmet kitchens, smart thermostats and energy-efficient appliances.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
13 Units Available
Park West 205
1000 Park West Place, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1363 sqft
At Park West 205, you won’t have to compromise when choosing your new home. Whether it’s a convenient location, an affordable price point, or a custom luxury design at the top of your wish list, Park West 205 has you covered.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
72 Units Available
Carriage Park Apartments
300 Chatham Park Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$780
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
907 sqft
Great location close I-279 and the Pittsburgh International Airport. Units feature remodeled kitchens, state-of-the-art appliances and designers bathroom fixtures. Community offers covered parking, rolling lawns and walkways.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
52 Units Available
The Evalee
7 Dorchester Dr, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
977 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Evalee in Bethel Park. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
99 Parker Dr Unit 11
99 Parker Dr, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
Remodeled 2BR apartment situated in the neighborhoods of Mt.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5331 Main St Rear
5331 Main Street, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$550
3 ROOMS AND A BATH ATOP A 2 CAR GARAGE. - Property Id: 297460 FOR RENT BETHEL PARK SMALL APT. ABOVE A 2 CAR GARAGE 3 ROOMS AND A BATH REFRIDGE AND STOVE WASHER AND DRYER ALL REMODELED 2 YEARS AGO $550 PLUS UTIL. $250.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
413 Longridge Dr
413 Longridge Drive, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Available 08/15/20 Beautiful Home in Mt. Lebanon - Property Id: 320483 Centrally located stone charmer in the heart of Mt.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
110 Newburn Dr Apt 5
110 Newburn Dr, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$895
Beautiful one bedroom apartment w/ * Hardwood floors throughout * Central Air * Fully equipped kitchen appliances * Fantastic natural light throughout apartment $895 base + $35 parking + $100 gas and electric = $1125 (RLNE5935764)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2445 Old Greentree Rd Unit 3A
2445 Old Greentree Road, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2.5 BR / 2 Bath Condo in Greentree. Katherine Manor is located on the Scott Twp/Mt. Lebanon line. Located 1/4 mile from Scott Town Center. PAT bus service steps from the parking lot.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3005 Garden Apartment Dr Unit 13
3005 Garden Apartment Drive, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$900
Charming 2BR/1 Bath condo in Bridgeville just a couple-minute drive from food, shops, I-79, the park-n-ride, and Top Golf.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
110 Newburn Dr Apt 2
110 Newburn Drive, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$895
Fabulous 1 bedroom aparment. Convenient to Atria's and public transportation. Walkable neighborhood. Close to Beverly Shoppes and entertainment.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
104 Newburn Dr Apt 5
104 Newburn Dr, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mt. Lebanon: 104 Newburn Drive 2, Bedroom 1 Bathroom Fabulous 1 bedroom unit w balcony. Convenient to Atria’s and public transportation. Walkable neighborhood. Close to Beverly Shoppes and entertainment.

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
222 Mt Lebanon Blvd
222 Mount Lebanon Boulevard, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Luxurious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Mt. Lebanon half duplex available for rent. This light-filled home is perfect for small families looking to be in the esteemed Mt. Lebanon school district or for city commuters.

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
579 Clifton Road
579 Clifton Road, Bethel Park, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1836 sqft
Available July 22nd. 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home located in Bethel Park. Hardwood floors throughout. 2 car garage. Tiered backyard. Bethel Park School District. Pet permitted at Landlord discretion.

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
3309 Bethel Church Road
3309 Bethel Church Road, Bethel Park, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1911 sqft
4 Bedroom Home located in Bethel Park. Open floor plan, hardwood floors, kitchen with granite countertops, gas stove and eat-in countertop. 1 oversized garage. Private rear patio, Close to everything. 'T' and South Hills Village.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1509 Vallimont Dr
1509 Vallimont Drive, Allegheny County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,249
Feast your eyes on this 4 bedroom 2.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
680 Highpointe Drive
680 Highpointe Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Do not miss out on this beautiful and spacious end-unit condominium located on a cul-de-sac! The updated kitchen comes with granite counter tops and the open floor plan leads to a living room with a gas fireplace and large, private deck on the rear

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
475 Clair Dr
475 Clair Drive, Upper St. Clair, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
Available 8/14. 4 bed 2 full & two 1/2 bath home located in Upper St. Clair. Formal DR & LR flows into the open air family room. Updated gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances & granite countertops. Enclosed sun room with walkout to patio.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bridgeville, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bridgeville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

