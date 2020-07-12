48 Apartments for rent in Canonsburg, PA with parking
Canonsburg, Pennsylvania captures the essence of small town America. Its eclectic history is book-ended by the Whisky Rebellion of 1791, and the birth of singers Bobby Vinton and Perry Como in the 20th century and Rapper Wiz Khalifa in the 21st.
This quaint older and quieter town isn't very big. In fact, if you're traveling too fast along the I-79/19 corridor, you'll miss it. Since the town is only about 18 miles southwest of Pittsburgh, it provides a more relaxed alternative for those that work in the city, but desire a respite from the urban environment. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Canonsburg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.