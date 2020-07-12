48 Apartments for rent in Canonsburg, PA with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Canonsburg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
39 Units Available
Reserve at Southpointe
1000 Meadow Ln, Canonsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1390 sqft
Prime location just off of I-79. Luxurious apartments include granite counters, ice maker, in-unit laundry, ceiling fan, and fireplace. Community offers tenants 24-hour gym, clubhouse, and conference room.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
102 W Pike St
102 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, PA
Studio
$2,000
Great location!!! Corner lot and 1 block from center of town. 3500 sq ft of retail space on a highly traveled street. Additional 1500 sq ft of warehouse space available. There is 5,000 sq ft total.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
423 Blaine
423 Blaine Avenue, Canonsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
Two story home with three bedrooms, covered front porch, neutral carpet and walls, ceiling fans with lights, decorative fireplace in living room, covered back deck and patio. Washer/Dryer hookup. Convenient location to I79, rt19 and South Pointe.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
339 W Pike St
339 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
One level living - 3 bedroom 2 bath brick ranch home! Off street parking. Large kitchen with eat in area. Hardwood flooring. Huge basement with laundry. Newer Hot water heater, Newer tile and bathrooms redone on lower level 2018.
Results within 1 mile of Canonsburg

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
224 Persimmon
224 Persimmon Ln, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Lovely Townhome on Quiet Street in North Strabane/Canonsburg area. Walk to Rear Deck from Dining Area through Sliding Glass Doors. Three Bedrooms and two and one half bathrooms plus Integral Garage. Flat Driveway can also accommodate several cars.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1049 Bayberry Dr
1049 Bayberry Dr, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Well Maintained 3 Bedroom Townhouse In Weavertown Village*Spacious living room, dining room open to the kitchen with sliding glasas door to the patio*Well designed kitchen featuring hardwood flooring, stainless appliances, CHERRY CABINETS, center
Results within 5 miles of Canonsburg

Verified
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
2 Units Available
Valleyfield
3520 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$805
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Valleyfield invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Valleyfield provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Bridgeville.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
122 Maple Ridge Ct
122 Maple Ridge Ct, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Canonsburg Townhome - Property Id: 310864 Townhouse for Rent in Maple Ridge! Terrific location, only 1 mile from I-79 and Southpointe office park, situated on a private cul-de-sac in.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
845 Route 519 Unit
845 Pennsylvania Highway 519, Washington County, PA
Studio
$700
Nice size for an office & business of any type. Several separate rooms to use as desired. Recently updated. Centrally located & ample parking.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1249 Meadowbrook Drive
1249 Meadowbrook Dr, Washington County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available immediately! This spacious townhome is available for immediate rent. First floor features new flooring with a living room, dining room, equipped kitchen and a first floor powder room. The second floor has two bedrooms with abundant storage.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1320 Meadowbrook
1320 Meadowbrook Drive, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Newly updated throughout, (1 year ago). Stainless appliances, vinyl oak planking throughout main floor, new carpet upper. Deck and garage floor painted. Built in storage in garage.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
313 Cricketwood Court
313 Cricketwood Ct, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Three bedroom townhome located in Glencannon, close to I79, Southpointe, Meadows Casino and Racetrack and Tanger Outlet. Community offers pool, pond, basketball court, volleyball, walking trail, playground.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1900 Washinton Rd
1900 Washington Road, Washington County, PA
Studio
$1,500
1400 sq-ft at $10.70 a sq-ft, a very good value for this location. Includes all utilities. Prime location for commercial lease in a prime area of Peters Twp. Red light location across from Waterdam Plaza. Route 19 is a major commercial thoroughfare.

1 of 25

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
2017 Trillium Court
2017 Trillium Ct, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Fabulous End Unit Townhome Situated in the Desirable Concord Green Community, 3 Bedrooms 2.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
331 Maple Ridge Drive
331 Maple Ridge Dr, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
4 Bedrooms
Ask
BACK ON MARKET! SPACIOUS 3 Bed,2 Car + GAMEROOM - Property Id: 62373 BACK ON MARKET! APPLICATION FELL THROUGH. SPACIOUS 3 Bedroom END UNIT! NEW CARPET AND PAINT! PLUS LARGE FINISHED GAMEROOM! LARGE wrap around KITCHEN is fully equipped + Pantry.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
228 Prestonwood Lane
228 Prestonwood Lane, Washington County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Master bedroom on first floor has its own private bath; powder room on first floor for guests. Second bedroom also has its own private full bath and a large storage room on second floor. Available for rent August 1st.
Results within 10 miles of Canonsburg

Verified
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
24 Units Available
Torrente
2565 Boyce Plaza Rd, Upper St. Clair, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1126 sqft
Experience the best in luxury living with breathtaking creek and woodland views offering plenty of privacy, not often found in apartment living. Our unique Upper St.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
57 Units Available
The Evalee
7 Dorchester Dr, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
977 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Evalee in Bethel Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
25 Units Available
Lindenbrooke
600 Royal Dr, South Park Township, PA
1 Bedroom
$790
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
822 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
953 sqft
With manicured lawns and carefully planned landscaping to greet you, expect something extraordinary at our Apartment Excellence and Best of the Best award winning community. Here, you'll find city conveniences with the serenity of country living.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
14 Units Available
The Ashby at South Hills Village Station
1100 Village Dr, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,322
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,448
1330 sqft
Just minutes from the movie theater and across from South Hills Village. Smoke-free community with car wash area and eco-friendly landscaping. Gourmet kitchens, smart thermostats and energy-efficient appliances.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
347 Johns Avenue
347 Johns Avenue, McDonald, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
347 Johns Avenue Available 08/01/20 Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath house in the quiet town of McDonald - Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath house. New hard surface flooring throughout. All new appliances in the kitchen.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5331 Main St Rear
5331 Main Street, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$550
3 ROOMS AND A BATH ATOP A 2 CAR GARAGE. - Property Id: 297460 FOR RENT BETHEL PARK SMALL APT. ABOVE A 2 CAR GARAGE 3 ROOMS AND A BATH REFRIDGE AND STOVE WASHER AND DRYER ALL REMODELED 2 YEARS AGO $550 PLUS UTIL. $250.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3005 Garden Apartment Dr Unit 13
3005 Garden Apartment Drive, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$900
Charming 2BR/1 Bath condo in Bridgeville just a couple-minute drive from food, shops, I-79, the park-n-ride, and Top Golf.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
579 Clifton Road
579 Clifton Road, Bethel Park, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1836 sqft
Available July 22nd. 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home located in Bethel Park. Hardwood floors throughout. 2 car garage. Tiered backyard. Bethel Park School District. Pet permitted at Landlord discretion.
City Guide for Canonsburg, PA

Canonsburg, Pennsylvania captures the essence of small town America. Its eclectic history is book-ended by the Whisky Rebellion of 1791, and the birth of singers Bobby Vinton and Perry Como in the 20th century and Rapper Wiz Khalifa in the 21st.

This quaint older and quieter town isn't very big. In fact, if you're traveling too fast along the I-79/19 corridor, you'll miss it. Since the town is only about 18 miles southwest of Pittsburgh, it provides a more relaxed alternative for those that work in the city, but desire a respite from the urban environment. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Canonsburg, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Canonsburg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

