Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:34 PM

54 Apartments for rent in Coraopolis, PA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Coraopolis apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr...
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
8 Units Available
Northrup Court Apartments
135 Fern Hollow Road, Coraopolis, PA
Studio
$649
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$759
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
864 sqft
Northrup Court invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Northrup Court provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Coraopolis.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1343 State Avenue C
1343 State Avenue, Coraopolis, PA
1 Bedroom
$775
540 sqft
Unit C Available 08/01/20 Beautifully Remodeled 1-Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 69024 Offering a charming remodeled apartment in a historic building with paved off-street parking.
Results within 5 miles of Coraopolis
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Park West 205
1000 Park West Place, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1363 sqft
At Park West 205, you won’t have to compromise when choosing your new home. Whether it’s a convenient location, an affordable price point, or a custom luxury design at the top of your wish list, Park West 205 has you covered.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
63 Units Available
Moon Grove Apartments
916 Beaver Grade Rd, Carnot-Moon, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
938 sqft
Moon Grove Apartments in Moon Township, Pennsylvania Welcome home to Moon Grove Apartments (formerly known as The Polo Club)! Our community offers newly-renovated one and two bedroom apartments, featuring wood-style flooring, granite countertops,
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
35 Units Available
Ridge at Robinson
1501 Meredith Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1465 sqft
Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and hardwood floors. Deluxe accessible grounds offer fitness classes, pet-spa, gym, pool and more. Excellent location- near Giant Eagle Market District, LA Fitness, Cinemark and downtown Pittsburgh amenities.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5802 Steubenville Pike
5802 Steubenville Pike, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 NEW KITCHEN! Charming and warm duplex in Robinson on Route 60 - Prime location, close to I-79, airport and Robinson Shopping, Shell Plant in Beaver County.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5800 Steubenville Pike
5800 Steubenville Pike, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Charming and warm duplex in Robinson on Route 60 - Prime location, close to I-79, airport and Robinson Shopping, Shell Plant in Beaver County.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
6 Units Available
Thorn Run Apartments
700 Lee Drive, Carnot-Moon, PA
1 Bedroom
$920
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Thorn Run Apartments in Carnot-Moon. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
138 Tory Rd
138 Tory Road, Carnot-Moon, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,225
1590 sqft
So much space in this lovely 4 BR, 2.5 BA home! Newly renovated with a gorgeous kitchen and beautifully updated bathrooms. This home comes with a lovely screened side porch that will be perfect for those warm spring and summer evenings.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
112 Castle View
112 Castle View Dr, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1386 Square feet of living space. Hardwood flooring in kitchen that leads to back deck overlooking Ewing Road. 1st floor powder room. Master bedroom bath and main bath second floor. Lower level is garage area. Available July 25.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Emsworth
360 Plummer Ave
360 Plumer Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Ready for occupancy early August.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sewickley
505 Grove Street
505 Grove Street, Sewickley, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
Sewickley - The Brittany - 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathrooms, great location - Includes Basic Cable, Heat, Gas, Water, Sewage, and Trash. - Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom Cooperative unit in one of Sewickley's most sought after locations.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1100-1 College Park Drive
1100 College Park Dr, Carnot-Moon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
741 sqft
Moon Township - 2 Bedroom ground floor unit in Fox Hollow Community - Includes gas, water, sewage, and parking.
Results within 10 miles of Coraopolis
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
6 Units Available
Cosmopolitan
3001 McKnight East Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1107 sqft
Relax on the rooftop terrace and sundeck, get fit in the exclusive fitness center, or just settle in to the comfort of stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and in-suite laundry.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
46 Units Available
The Kane
2971 Kane Rd, Aliquippa, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1502 sqft
New one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near local elementary school and park. Community has pool, game room, and fitness center. Residences feature central air conditioning, kitchen island, pantry, stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony. Wheelchair accessible.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
The Cascades Apartments
100 E West Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$965
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1074 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with spacious floor plans. Pet-friendly, with plenty of storage space and closets, fully equipped kitchens, and a pool with sundeck. North of Pittsburgh, minutes from several parks and Ross Park Mall.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
74 Units Available
Carriage Park Apartments
300 Chatham Park Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$780
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
907 sqft
Great location close I-279 and the Pittsburgh International Airport. Units feature remodeled kitchens, state-of-the-art appliances and designers bathroom fixtures. Community offers covered parking, rolling lawns and walkways.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
4 Units Available
Sherbrook Apartments
100 Sherbrook Court, Bradford Woods, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$892
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
864 sqft
Sherbrook invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Sherbrook provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Wexford.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Avalon
The Avalon Apartment Homes
841 California Ave, Avalon, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$935
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1134 sqft
Your new home awaits at The Avalon Apartments! Our beautiful, award-winning high-rise building with spectacular city views is nestled in a cozy suburb, just minutes away from downtown Pittsburgh, shopping, parks, and much more! Our community

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
902 Lexington Drive
902 Lexington Drive, Beaver County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1160 sqft
Hopewell (Independence Square)- 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse, Garage - This townhouse is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse located in Independence Square in Hopewell Township.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
170 Promenade Street Unit 5
170 Promenade St, Crafton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
Unit Unit 5 Available 08/17/20 Great 2 BR/1 Bath Apartment in Crafton! Conveniently located near Downtown Pittsburgh, I-79, I-376 and Route 65. Close to Foster Plaza, Crafton Ingram Shopping Center and Robinson Mall.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Manchester
1307 Allegheny Ave Unit #3
1307 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Beautiful Fully Furnished 2BR/ 1 Bath Apt. in the North Side! Fantastic Location! You are situated .25 miles away from Pittsburgh’s “T” train station to take you downtown for free.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2001 Connecticut Lane
2001 Connecticut Lane, Franklin Park, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2300 sqft
2001 Connecticut Lane Available 10/01/20 Stunning 4 bedroom 3.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
131 York Dr
131 York Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1144 sqft
131 York Dr Available 09/04/20 Beautiful 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Available in Ross Township!! - Available: SEPT 4th! Description: This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is brimming with amenities for even the pickiest renters.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Coraopolis, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Coraopolis apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

