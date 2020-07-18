All apartments in Monongalia County
Find more places like 109 Corton Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monongalia County, WV
/
109 Corton Place
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:13 PM

109 Corton Place

109 Corton Place · (304) 276-6223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

109 Corton Place, Monongalia County, WV 26508

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful & spacious 2 story home featuring private corner lot, granite counter tops in kitchen, gas fireplace. New Carpet, new blinds and freshly painted to be move-in ready! Laundry room conveniently located on 2nd floor. Grand Main Suite has two walk-in closets. Full basement ready to be finished with your touch, rough in plumbing and walkout already available with trex deck for outside enjoyment. Just minutes from I-79 located between Morgantown & Fairmont. Also listed For Sale MLS# 10131967

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Corton Place have any available units?
109 Corton Place has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 109 Corton Place have?
Some of 109 Corton Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Corton Place currently offering any rent specials?
109 Corton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Corton Place pet-friendly?
No, 109 Corton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monongalia County.
Does 109 Corton Place offer parking?
No, 109 Corton Place does not offer parking.
Does 109 Corton Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 Corton Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Corton Place have a pool?
No, 109 Corton Place does not have a pool.
Does 109 Corton Place have accessible units?
No, 109 Corton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Corton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Corton Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Corton Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Corton Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 109 Corton Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Run Morgantown
500 Koehler Dr
Morgantown, WV 26508

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PABethel Park, PAMorgantown, WVSouth Park Township, PAJefferson Hills, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAMunhall, PACanonsburg, PA
Bridgeville, PACarnegie, PAGreensburg, PACheat Lake, WVSt. Clairsville, OHCastle Shannon, PAMount Oliver, PAWilkinsburg, PABrentwood, PA
Westover, WVClarksburg, WVUniontown, PAWashington, PAMcKeesport, PASteubenville, OHSwissvale, PACrafton, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity