109 Corton Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful & spacious 2 story home featuring private corner lot, granite counter tops in kitchen, gas fireplace. New Carpet, new blinds and freshly painted to be move-in ready! Laundry room conveniently located on 2nd floor. Grand Main Suite has two walk-in closets. Full basement ready to be finished with your touch, rough in plumbing and walkout already available with trex deck for outside enjoyment. Just minutes from I-79 located between Morgantown & Fairmont. Also listed For Sale MLS# 10131967