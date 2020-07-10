All apartments in Marion County
Last updated July 10 2020 at 7:10 AM

608 Vista Oaks Dr

608 Vista Oaks Dr · No Longer Available
Location

608 Vista Oaks Dr, Marion County, WV 26554

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Fairmont. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer hook ups. Utilities included: water. Small pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 15th 2020. $1,200/month rent. $1,200 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Layne Properties LLC at 304-380-4792 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

