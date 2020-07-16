All apartments in Wauwatosa
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:51 PM

1331 Martha Washington Dr.

1331 Martha Washington Drive · (414) 935-4500
Location

1331 Martha Washington Drive, Wauwatosa, WI 53213

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1175 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This 2 Bed 1 Bath Lower Duplex is ideally located in a cozy neighborhood of Wauwatosa. With nearly 1200 sq ft of living space the unit offers a spacious Living Room with adjoining Dining Room. A small walkout Patio perfect for outdoor grilling is accessed by a sliding door via the Dining Room. Kitchen comes equipped with a Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, & Disposal and boasts a decent amount of Cabinet space. Generous sized Bedrooms offer large Closets in each room. Unit features: Central Air, Cable ready, 2 Car Attached Garage spaces, Basement area Washer/Dryer & Storage Unit. Rent includes Water, Sewer, & Trash. Tremendous location close to shopping, restaurants, parks, Downtown Tosa Village, & so much more! Available for immediate occupancy.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1331 Martha Washington Dr. have any available units?
1331 Martha Washington Dr. has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1331 Martha Washington Dr. have?
Some of 1331 Martha Washington Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1331 Martha Washington Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1331 Martha Washington Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1331 Martha Washington Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1331 Martha Washington Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wauwatosa.
Does 1331 Martha Washington Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1331 Martha Washington Dr. offers parking.
Does 1331 Martha Washington Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1331 Martha Washington Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1331 Martha Washington Dr. have a pool?
No, 1331 Martha Washington Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1331 Martha Washington Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1331 Martha Washington Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1331 Martha Washington Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1331 Martha Washington Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1331 Martha Washington Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1331 Martha Washington Dr. has units with air conditioning.
