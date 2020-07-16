1331 Martha Washington Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

This 2 Bed 1 Bath Lower Duplex is ideally located in a cozy neighborhood of Wauwatosa. With nearly 1200 sq ft of living space the unit offers a spacious Living Room with adjoining Dining Room. A small walkout Patio perfect for outdoor grilling is accessed by a sliding door via the Dining Room. Kitchen comes equipped with a Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, & Disposal and boasts a decent amount of Cabinet space. Generous sized Bedrooms offer large Closets in each room. Unit features: Central Air, Cable ready, 2 Car Attached Garage spaces, Basement area Washer/Dryer & Storage Unit. Rent includes Water, Sewer, & Trash. Tremendous location close to shopping, restaurants, parks, Downtown Tosa Village, & so much more! Available for immediate occupancy.



Terms: One year lease