All apartments in Waukesha
Find more places like Glens of Waukesha.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waukesha, WI
/
Glens of Waukesha
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:00 AM

Glens of Waukesha

2010 South East Avenue · (262) 404-4198
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Waukesha
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2010 South East Avenue, Waukesha, WI 53189

Price and availability

VERIFIED 27 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Glens of Waukesha.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
e-payments
garage
cats allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
guest parking
online portal
Apartments in Waukesha For RentWelcome to our apartments for rent at Glens of Waukesha! Come home to a community that redefines the meaning of comfort and convenience. From the moment you move in, you'll be able to take advantage of private balconies, storage, and in-home washers and dryers. Expansive windows allow every part of our lush surroundings to be part of your view. Our professional on-site management and round-the-clock maintenance keep your needs at the top of our list. Just minutes from downtown Milwaukee, and close to the best in local attractions, it's easy to see why you'll love living here. Located near Carroll University, we provide great, affordable off campus housing for those furthering their professional careers. Contact us today to schedule a tour of the available floor plans at our apartments in Waukesha, WI!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $20 per adult
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
deposit: $100
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Glens of Waukesha have any available units?
Glens of Waukesha doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waukesha, WI.
What amenities does Glens of Waukesha have?
Some of Glens of Waukesha's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Glens of Waukesha currently offering any rent specials?
Glens of Waukesha is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Glens of Waukesha pet-friendly?
Yes, Glens of Waukesha is pet friendly.
Does Glens of Waukesha offer parking?
Yes, Glens of Waukesha offers parking.
Does Glens of Waukesha have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Glens of Waukesha offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Glens of Waukesha have a pool?
No, Glens of Waukesha does not have a pool.
Does Glens of Waukesha have accessible units?
Yes, Glens of Waukesha has accessible units.
Does Glens of Waukesha have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Glens of Waukesha has units with dishwashers.
Does Glens of Waukesha have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Glens of Waukesha has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Glens of Waukesha?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Meadows
2400 Springdale Rd
Waukesha, WI 53186
Mountain Village Apartments
304 W North St
Waukesha, WI 53188
River's Edge Apartments
100 Corrina Blvd
Waukesha, WI 53186
Willow Creek Apartments
2420 Parklawn Dr
Waukesha, WI 53186
Waukesha Lofts
456 W Main Street
Waukesha, WI 53186
Kendal Hills Apartments
1008 River Place Boulevard
Waukesha, WI 53189

Similar Pages

Waukesha 1 BedroomsWaukesha 2 Bedrooms
Waukesha Apartments with BalconyWaukesha Apartments with Parking
Waukesha Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Milwaukee, WIWaukegan, ILBrookfield, WIKenosha, WIWauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WI
Greenfield, WIVernon Hills, ILFranklin, WIShorewood, WIGurnee, ILWest Bend, WIWhitefish Bay, WICrystal Lake, IL
Menomonee Falls, WIOak Creek, WIGlendale, WIBrown Deer, WIMequon, WIGermantown, WIPleasant Prairie, WILake Forest, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Carroll UniversityLake Forest College
Wisconsin Lutheran CollegeAlverno College
Marquette University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity