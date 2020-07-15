Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities parking e-payments garage cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance bbq/grill guest parking online portal

Apartments in Waukesha For RentWelcome to our apartments for rent at Glens of Waukesha! Come home to a community that redefines the meaning of comfort and convenience. From the moment you move in, you'll be able to take advantage of private balconies, storage, and in-home washers and dryers. Expansive windows allow every part of our lush surroundings to be part of your view. Our professional on-site management and round-the-clock maintenance keep your needs at the top of our list. Just minutes from downtown Milwaukee, and close to the best in local attractions, it's easy to see why you'll love living here. Located near Carroll University, we provide great, affordable off campus housing for those furthering their professional careers. Contact us today to schedule a tour of the available floor plans at our apartments in Waukesha, WI!