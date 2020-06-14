24 Apartments for rent in Waukesha, WI with gym

You know those old postcards you see with quaint towns on them, maybe some waterfalls or nature in the background? Or those movies that show tree-lined streets? You say to yourself, this can’t be real. Oh, but it is. Welcome to Waukesha.

The idea of living in Wisconsin may conjure up ideas of an abundance of dairy and cheese, Packers fans and cold winters. While those things do exist here, so do many other fantastic happenings. There is also the beer and the Brewers (Milwaukee is only about 30 minutes away).

Seriously, though this city has been ranked 50th as one of the best places to live and it was once thought to have healing waters. While that rumor is no longer a factor in Waukesha’s appeal (or is it...), residents still love living here for the quality of life.

