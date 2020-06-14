24 Apartments for rent in Waukesha, WI with gym
1 of 15
1 of 20
1 of 26
1 of 64
1 of 1
1 of 16
1 of 35
1 of 17
1 of 27
1 of 14
1 of 25
1 of 14
1 of 2
1 of 32
1 of 12
1 of 27
1 of 15
1 of 14
1 of 11
1 of 52
1 of 12
1 of 28
1 of 4
1 of 29
You know those old postcards you see with quaint towns on them, maybe some waterfalls or nature in the background? Or those movies that show tree-lined streets? You say to yourself, this can’t be real. Oh, but it is. Welcome to Waukesha.
The idea of living in Wisconsin may conjure up ideas of an abundance of dairy and cheese, Packers fans and cold winters. While those things do exist here, so do many other fantastic happenings. There is also the beer and the Brewers (Milwaukee is only about 30 minutes away).
Seriously, though this city has been ranked 50th as one of the best places to live and it was once thought to have healing waters. While that rumor is no longer a factor in Waukesha’s appeal (or is it...), residents still love living here for the quality of life.
What are you waiting for? Let’s explore Waukesha! See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Waukesha renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.