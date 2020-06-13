35 Apartments for rent in Waukesha, WI with balcony
You know those old postcards you see with quaint towns on them, maybe some waterfalls or nature in the background? Or those movies that show tree-lined streets? You say to yourself, this can’t be real. Oh, but it is. Welcome to Waukesha.
The idea of living in Wisconsin may conjure up ideas of an abundance of dairy and cheese, Packers fans and cold winters. While those things do exist here, so do many other fantastic happenings. There is also the beer and the Brewers (Milwaukee is only about 30 minutes away).
Seriously, though this city has been ranked 50th as one of the best places to live and it was once thought to have healing waters. While that rumor is no longer a factor in Waukesha’s appeal (or is it...), residents still love living here for the quality of life.
What are you waiting for? Let’s explore Waukesha! See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Waukesha renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.