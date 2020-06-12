/
2 bedroom apartments
42 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Verona, WI
Contact for Availability
Prairie Oaks
360 Prairie Oaks Dr, Verona, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
Prairie Oaks is a quiet neighborhood nestled in the city of Verona where convenience is at your fingertips. We are 15 minutes from downtown Madison and about 5 minutes from Epic.
Results within 5 miles of Verona
21 Units Available
Lincoln Ridge
4 S Lincoln Ridge Dr, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
999 sqft
Lincoln Ridge Apartments are conveniently located near a major thruway with easy access to shopping, entertainment and dinning. Our professional on-site management team is eager to assist you day or night with after-hour emergency maintenance.
6 Units Available
Renew 78 West
78 Kessel Ct, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1532 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
7 Units Available
ReNew Madison
6723 Schroeder Rd, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
913 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
6 Units Available
New Fountains
5401 Williamsburg Way, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
955 sqft
Experience the bliss of good ventilation with open concept design and connecting balconies in units. Landscaped grounds, two pools, sundeck, fitness center, and tennis and volleyball courts. Easy access to US-18 and US-14.
7 Units Available
Heather Downs Apartments
1815 Brittany Pl, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
960 sqft
Heather Downs Apartments is a quiet, secluded, family friendly community. Our generously sized apartments offer plenty of storage and space along with the modern convenience of upgraded amenities and appliances.
1 Unit Available
7626 Midtown Rd
7626 Mid Town Road, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
1414 sqft
Take advantage of this short-term lease on Madisons West Side! Sublet from May 1 until June 30th, with options to extend the lease further.
1 Unit Available
6401 Offshore Dr
6401 Offshore Drive, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1500 sqft
Great West side location near Westowne/Memorial High: Google Yorktown Estates for great pictures! *Convenient FIRST FLOOR *Salt Water Pool *24/7 Tanning *Business center, Cyber Lounge *24/7 Fitness Center *FREE daily breakfast *Putting
1 Unit Available
2436 Chalet Gardens Court, 7
2436 Chalet Gardens Court, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$949
900 sqft
2nd floor, Fitchburg 2-bedroom on circle in wooded setting. In-unit washer and dryer, balcony, walk-in closet, air conditioned. 2 parking spaces if needed. Carpeted with wood laminate floors in kitchen and tile/vinyl in bath.
1 Unit Available
32 Heritage Circle, 8
32 Heritage Cir, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$949
895 sqft
2nd floor, comfortably sized unit in convenient, near west, Midvale Heights location with air conditioning, shared balcony, parking spot, and some outdoor green space. Circle is secluded, residents quiet, easy onto Beltline.
1 Unit Available
2444 Chalet Gardens Court, 8
2444 Chalet Gardens Court, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$979
875 sqft
2nd floor, 2-bedroom, 1 bath unit at the end of a cul-de-sac bordered by a wooded natural area. Laundry in-unit, walk-in closet, balcony, air conditioning. Carpeted, with wood laminate and vinyl floors in kitchen and bath.
1 Unit Available
6740 Jacobs Way, 1
6740 Jacobs Way, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
995 sqft
1st floor carpeted unit with wood-burning fireplace, air conditioning, deck, all appliances, and 2-car tandem attached garage. Coin-operated laundry in basement. Tenant pays heat and electric.
1 Unit Available
2413 Chalet Gardens Court, 6
2413 Chalet Gardens Court, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$949
895 sqft
2nd floor unit with walk-in closet, washer/dryer, and balcony on a quiet cul-de-sac which backs onto a natural area. This unit is carpeted with wood laminate floor in the dining room and kitchen and tile in the bath.
1 Unit Available
2426 Chalet Gardens Court, 5
2426 Chalet Gardens Court, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$899
875 sqft
2nd floor Fitchburg 2-bedroom on circle in wooded setting. Balcony, walk-in closet, air conditioned, plus parking! Carpeted with wood laminate/vinyl floors in kitchen and bath. Kitchen has fridge, stove, dishwasher, disposal.
1 Unit Available
2361 Chalet Gardens Road, 4
2361 Chalet Gardens Road, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$899
850 sqft
2nd floor unit in a quiet fourplex in a quiet Fitchburg neighborhood. Walk-in closet, balcony, air conditioning. Carpeted, with some wood laminate, vinyl and tile. Kitchen equipped with fridge, stove, dishwasher and disposal.
1 Unit Available
4510 Thurston Lane, 3
4510 Thurston Lane, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$899
875 sqft
1st floor, spacious unit with carpet and wood laminate flooring, walk-in closet, air conditioning, patio, and full kitchen with dishwasher. Laundry and storage in basement, off-street parking in lot. Tenant pays electric only. Pets accepted.
1 Unit Available
2373 Chalet Gardens Road, 3
2373 Chalet Gardens Road, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$929
875 sqft
2nd floor unit in fourplex, quiet Fitchburg neighborhood bordered by a natural area and DesignMart. Laundry in unit, walk-in closet, balcony, air conditioning. Carpeted with wood laminate in dining and kitchen, and vinyl/tile in bathroom.
1 Unit Available
1801 Reetz Rd
1801 Reetz Road, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Nice Duplex, 2 Bedroom, Bath, Central Air, Fenced yard Duplex for Rent - Reetz Rd (West Side) Location - Great location; easy access to shopping and area attractions (near West Town Mall) - Close to EPIC headquarters and other businesses - Near
Results within 10 miles of Verona
Verified
13 Units Available
Vue at Pinnacle Park
1300 Post Road Suite, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1216 sqft
Come home to relaxed, elegant living at The Vue at Pinnacle Park Apartment Homes when you choose an apartment in Fitchburg, WI.
Verified
18 Units Available
Sycamore Woods
2517 Pheasant Ridge Trl, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$883
842 sqft
In 2015 Sycamore Woods was proud to accept the “Property of the Year Award” from the South Central Wisconsin Apartment Association! A major property renovation was completed in 2014.
Verified
14 Units Available
Springtree Apartments
2615 Amherst Rd, Middleton, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
904 sqft
Within walking distance of the 12/18 West-BeltLine Highway and downtown, this complex offers beautiful and well-equipped units. Each apartment includes built-in dishwashers, private balconies, and walk-thru kitchens with breakfast nooks.
Verified
8 Units Available
KENSINGTON POINTE
405 Moorland Rd, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$970
1050 sqft
Offering oversized floor plans and lots of relaxing amenities, this complex is within walking distance of the bus line and downtown Madison. Units offer air conditioning, carpeting, ceiling fans, and new appliances.
Verified
1 Unit Available
Valencia Place
7781 Elmwood Ave, Middleton, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1214 sqft
In Spanish, Valencia means strong and worthy, and that’s exactly what Valencia Place is. Strong on amenities, worthy of your consideration for luxury living.
Verified
10 Units Available
Stagecoach Trails
6620 Century Avenue, Middleton, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1176 sqft
Stagecoach offers one, two, or three bedroom apartments. Beautiful floor plans, luxury amenities, and a friendly staff that continually strives to meet your every request.
