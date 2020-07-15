/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:37 AM
7 Studio Apartments for rent in Verona, WI
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:26 AM
15 Units Available
Brownridge Terrace
639 Pleasant View Rd, Madison, WI
Studio
$1,080
606 sqft
A Steve & Laurel Brown Signature Residence: Brownridge Terrace is the community for anyone who loves outdoor living, meeting their neighbors and connecting with others.
Results within 10 miles of Verona
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
Swan Creek
Swan Creek
5160 East Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI
Studio
$975
592 sqft
Enjoy luxury living when you select an apartment in Fitchburg, WI, that’s part of Swan Creek Apartment Homes.You’ll love our comfortable homes, supportive community with plenty of amenities, and excellent location.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Regent
2609 University Avenue, 1C - 2nd Flr
2609 Campus Drive, Madison, WI
Studio
$574
200 sqft
Walk Score 76: Very Walkable! Bike Score 93: Biker's Paradise! Transit Score 56: Good! Private, lockable bedroom in a 3-bedroom apartment. Share kitchen, 2 bathrooms and living area with 2 other residents (when full).
1 of 4
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Madison
454 W Dayton St
454 West Dayton Street, Madison, WI
Studio
$685
350 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Lexington Apts Campus Apts - Property Id: 318113 Right in the heart of downtown Madison. One block from campus.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Meadows
6418 University Avenue, 1C
6418 University Avenue, Middleton, WI
Studio
$469
175 sqft
Private, lockable bedroom in 1st floor, 5-bedroom, carpeted apartment. Share kitchen and 2 baths with four other residents. Laundry in unit (plus common building laundry in basement), bathroom with shower.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
2509 Perry Street - 1
2509 Perry Street, Madison, WI
Studio
$850
200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2509 Perry Street - 1 in Madison. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
1336 South Midvale Boulevard - 1
1336 South Midvale Boulevard, Madison, WI
Studio
$577
459 sqft
Clean, convenient, and affordable office. Has an entry office area, and a larger back area. Common hall leads to common Men and Women bathrooms. Just off the west beltline in Madison, at the intersection of Verona Road and Midvale Blvd.
