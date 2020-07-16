510 Topp Ave Unit 7

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Comfortable and well-maintained 2 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment in Verona. Freshly painted, newer carpeting throughout living room and bedrooms, new mini blinds, all appliances included. Kitchen is large enough for a small dining area and has door access to small patio. Bedrooms are average size with plenty of closet space and the main bathroom features a shower/tub combo. Air conditioning unit, off street parking, linen closet, coat closet and additional storage in the basement all on quiet cul-de-sac in Verona!



Conveniently located minutes from Highway and the Epic Campus! Washer and Dryer located in the basement. Tenants are responsible for electricity. Pets are welcome for an additional $25 per month/per pet (2 max)



Leases offered through April 2021 only.



Call us today for a showing!