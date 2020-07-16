All apartments in Verona
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

510 Topp Ave Unit 7

510 Topp Avenue · (608) 286-3825
Location

510 Topp Avenue, Verona, WI 53593

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Comfortable and well-maintained 2 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment in Verona. Freshly painted, newer carpeting throughout living room and bedrooms, new mini blinds, all appliances included. Kitchen is large enough for a small dining area and has door access to small patio. Bedrooms are average size with plenty of closet space and the main bathroom features a shower/tub combo. Air conditioning unit, off street parking, linen closet, coat closet and additional storage in the basement all on quiet cul-de-sac in Verona!

Conveniently located minutes from Highway and the Epic Campus! Washer and Dryer located in the basement. Tenants are responsible for electricity. Pets are welcome for an additional $25 per month/per pet (2 max)

Leases offered through April 2021 only.

Call us today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Topp Ave Unit 7 have any available units?
510 Topp Ave Unit 7 has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 510 Topp Ave Unit 7 have?
Some of 510 Topp Ave Unit 7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Topp Ave Unit 7 currently offering any rent specials?
510 Topp Ave Unit 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Topp Ave Unit 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 Topp Ave Unit 7 is pet friendly.
Does 510 Topp Ave Unit 7 offer parking?
Yes, 510 Topp Ave Unit 7 offers parking.
Does 510 Topp Ave Unit 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 Topp Ave Unit 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Topp Ave Unit 7 have a pool?
No, 510 Topp Ave Unit 7 does not have a pool.
Does 510 Topp Ave Unit 7 have accessible units?
No, 510 Topp Ave Unit 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Topp Ave Unit 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 Topp Ave Unit 7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 510 Topp Ave Unit 7 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 510 Topp Ave Unit 7 has units with air conditioning.
