Superior, WI
32 Laurel Ave
Last updated April 2 2020 at 5:01 PM

32 Laurel Ave

32 Laurel Avenue · (715) 392-7576
Location

32 Laurel Avenue, Superior, WI 54880

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 1.5 baths, $1250 · Avail. now

$1,250

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
Available 06/01/20 32 laurel st superior wi

Newly remodeled from top to bottom!
4 bedroom 1 and a half bath home with Brand new just built 2 stall garage.

Home has great living room with fireplace, Dining room, brand new galley style cherry wood kitchen and new aplliances. Master Bedroom on main floor with full bathroom.
Upstairs is 3 more bedrooms with a half bath and possible office area in hallway.
Full basement with laundry hook ups.
Outside has a large deck for bbq. And brand new garage.
This house is located in the heart of one of the most prestigious parks in the area. Central Park has tennis courts, river, children's playground and Frisbee course.

Available June 1

Deposit is the same as rent
Background and credit checks $30
All utilities paid by tenant

Larson investments call 7153927576
ONE/Two pets may be negotiable with terms and monthly fee.

Lease

do NOT contact me with unsolicited services or offers

(RLNE2516228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Laurel Ave have any available units?
32 Laurel Ave has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 32 Laurel Ave have?
Some of 32 Laurel Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Laurel Ave currently offering any rent specials?
32 Laurel Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Laurel Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 32 Laurel Ave is pet friendly.
Does 32 Laurel Ave offer parking?
Yes, 32 Laurel Ave does offer parking.
Does 32 Laurel Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Laurel Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Laurel Ave have a pool?
No, 32 Laurel Ave does not have a pool.
Does 32 Laurel Ave have accessible units?
No, 32 Laurel Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Laurel Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Laurel Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Laurel Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Laurel Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
