32 Laurel Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court

Available 06/01/20 32 laurel st superior wi



Newly remodeled from top to bottom!

4 bedroom 1 and a half bath home with Brand new just built 2 stall garage.



Home has great living room with fireplace, Dining room, brand new galley style cherry wood kitchen and new aplliances. Master Bedroom on main floor with full bathroom.

Upstairs is 3 more bedrooms with a half bath and possible office area in hallway.

Full basement with laundry hook ups.

Outside has a large deck for bbq. And brand new garage.

This house is located in the heart of one of the most prestigious parks in the area. Central Park has tennis courts, river, children's playground and Frisbee course.



Available June 1



Deposit is the same as rent

Background and credit checks $30

All utilities paid by tenant



Larson investments call 7153927576

ONE/Two pets may be negotiable with terms and monthly fee.



Lease



(RLNE2516228)