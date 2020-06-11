All apartments in St. Francis
Find more places like 1907 East Street Francis Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Francis, WI
/
1907 East Street Francis Avenue
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1907 East Street Francis Avenue

1907 East Saint Francis Avenue · (414) 552-5143
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1907 East Saint Francis Avenue, St. Francis, WI 53235

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
3 BEDROOM (+den!) HOME!!
3 bedroom, 1.5 bath single family home.
Den is off of living room.
Large kitchen and dining rooms.
LOTS of closet space!

• No Felonies
• No Evictions
• No Bankruptcies within the last 7 years
• No Pets
• Tenants are responsible for all lawn care & snow removal
• Tenants are responsible for utilities including electric, gas &
sewer/water.
• Appliances are not included in our single-family houses.

To schedule a showing for the property, please read below!
YOU HAVE TO BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE SCHEDULING A SHOWING

o To become pre-approved, please visit our website
www.myhomepathproperties.com
(Everyone over the age of 18 that will be residing in the home will
need to fill out separate applications!!)
o Select “Available Homes” from the top tool bar
o On the next screen click the “HERE” link under the photo
o This will bring you to the page will all our available rentals
o Select the home you are interested in – this will bring you to a page
with more specific information about the property.
o At the top of the page, select the blue link “Apply for this property”
o Here you can fill out the online application.
o After you fill out the online application: Be on the lookout for an
email from SmartMove (please make sure to check your spam or junk
email if you don't see it in your general inbox)
o Click the link in the SmartMove email to finish the last step of your
application
o NOTE: Your application will not be processed or sent to us without
finishing the SmartMove step.
o At this point your application will be sent to us for review and we will
contact you to set up a personal tour of our homes.
***NOTE: If you are interested in more than one property, you only need to apply once. Once you are approved for one property, we can show you any of our available rentals. Once you have decided on a home, we can change the address on our end.***

All of our available rentals qualify for our Rent-To-Own Program or Seller Financing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1907 East Street Francis Avenue have any available units?
1907 East Street Francis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Francis, WI.
Is 1907 East Street Francis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1907 East Street Francis Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1907 East Street Francis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1907 East Street Francis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Francis.
Does 1907 East Street Francis Avenue offer parking?
No, 1907 East Street Francis Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1907 East Street Francis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1907 East Street Francis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1907 East Street Francis Avenue have a pool?
No, 1907 East Street Francis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1907 East Street Francis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1907 East Street Francis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1907 East Street Francis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1907 East Street Francis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1907 East Street Francis Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1907 East Street Francis Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1907 East Street Francis Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Milwaukee, WIWaukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIKenosha, WIWauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WIGreenfield, WIVernon Hills, ILFranklin, WI
Shorewood, WIGurnee, ILWest Bend, WIWhitefish Bay, WISheboygan, WIMenomonee Falls, WIOak Creek, WIGreendale, WIGlendale, WIHales Corners, WIFox Point, WIBrown Deer, WI
Bayside, WIMequon, WIGermantown, WIPewaukee, WIPleasant Prairie, WIHartland, WIDelafield, WIZion, ILAntioch, ILHartford, WIOconomowoc, WIGrayslake, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Carroll UniversityWisconsin Lutheran College
Alverno CollegeMarquette University
Gateway Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity