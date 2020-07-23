Apartment List
/
WI
/
south milwaukee
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:00 AM

81 Apartments for rent in South Milwaukee, WI with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for South Milwaukee renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean a... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
601 Milwaukee Ave 301
601 Milwaukee Avenue, South Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$715
700 sqft
NEWLY LISTED: Spacious 1BR, Heat Included, HWFLrs - Property Id: 166844 NEWLY REMODELED ONE BEDROOM - 601 Milwaukee Ave #301 A One bedroom available for rent. $715, heat, hot water and cooking gas all included.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
2 Units Available
920 Lofts
920 Marquette Avenue, South Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$995
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale Luxury 1 BR 1 BA or 2 BR 2 BA Condo in S. Milwaukee • Walking Distance to the Lake & Grant Park!! • Close to airport, Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek, Kenosha, and an easy commute to downtown.
Results within 1 mile of South Milwaukee

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5736 S Swift Ave
5736 South Swift Avenue, Cudahy, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
5736 S Swift Ave Available 09/01/20 COMING SOON! Gorgeous Single Family Home In Cudhay - Visit www.whmilwaukee.
Results within 5 miles of South Milwaukee
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 26 at 02:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Town of Lake
Seaway Terrace
4601 South 1st Street, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$805
Seaway Terrace is Milwaukee's best kept secret! You'll find recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors in a bright clean building! Our mission statement is simple. We offer quality apartments at affordable rents in a convenient location.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Tippecanoe
3948 S Pine Ave
3948 South Pine Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Available 09/01/20 Bayview - Property Id: 324144 Fully updated Beautiful 2 bedroom home on large lot with fenced in yard and large patio.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
420 E. WYNBROOK DR.
420 East Wynbrook Drive, Oak Creek, WI
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Available 08/01/20 House for rent in downtown Oak Creek - Property Id: 85628 Beautiful property with huge fenced back yard in the hearth of downtown Oak Creek. 5 minutes walking distance from Drexel Square.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3872 S Lake Drive 102
3872 South Lake Drive, St. Francis, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
3872 S Lake Drive 102 Available 09/01/20 2 Bedroom Lakefront Condo! - ***Please note that the photos are from when previous tenant lived there.
Results within 10 miles of South Milwaukee
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:37 AM
17 Units Available
Northpoint
Park Lafayette Towers
1918 E Lafayette Pl, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,785
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1274 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1863 sqft
Luxury high-rise apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly grounds offer 24-hour concierge, pool gym, and more. Excellent location, lower east side Milwaukee. Near city amenities and Lake Michigan beaches.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:38 AM
$
17 Units Available
Kilbourn Town
The Buckler
401 W Michigan St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,210
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1340 sqft
Fantastic views and close to I-794 and I-43. A pet-friendly community with concierge service, dry cleaning and a bike service. On-site amenities include a fire pit, a guest suite and a basketball court. Granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:33 AM
34 Units Available
Lower East Side
The North End
1551 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,170
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1235 sqft
Newly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex features grooming area for dogs, plus pool, gym, and games room for their owners. Lots of shops and restaurants within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 06:17 AM
6 Units Available
Kilbourn Town
Boston Lofts
630 N 4th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,335
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1466 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Boutique Apartment Community within the heart of Downtown Milwaukee. Steps from the Riverwalk, with nearby Restaurants, Entertainment, and Shopping! Offering Award-winning Customer Service and Heated Garage Parking. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:09 AM
14 Units Available
Lower East Side
East Pointe Commons
1404 N Van Buren St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,445
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1356 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Milwaukee close to East Pointe Marketplace. Units feature private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy the gym and communal courtyard!
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
24 Units Available
Juneau Town
7Seventy7
777 North Van Buren Street, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,670
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1226 sqft
This upscale community offers concierge service, a fitness center, bar and yoga room. Apartments feature quartz countertops, balconies and walk-in showers. It's just moments from Veterans Park, Milwaukee Bay and The Shops of Grand Avenue.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
26 Units Available
Bay View
Stitchweld
2141 S Robinson Ave, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,130
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1167 sqft
Near Lake Michigan's shores and by Kinnickinnic Ave. shops. Apartments feature technology packages, gourmet kitchens ,and private terraces. Coffee and tea bar, dog park, bike storage, and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
Lower East Side
River House
1785 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,370
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1078 sqft
Luxury apartments with modern touches like quartz countertops, glass backsplashes and vinyl plank flooring. Located in downtown Milwaukee, in walking distance to restaurants and shopping. Short commute to business district.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Yankee Hill
Juneau
903 East Juneau Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$795
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$885
460 sqft
Classic apartments with hardwood floors on the corner of Juneau and Marshall. Close to downtown and the lakefront. Short walk to where you want to be. (Within walking distance of the post office, grocery store, restaurants, shops, and much more.)
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Walker's Point
Quartet
211 W Mineral Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1340 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 + Den with Panoramic MKE Views - This northeast corner 2 bedroom, 2 bath + den apartment boasts luxe finishes, heated wood-grain floors throughout the entire floor plan, and fantastic views of Lake Michigan and downtown Milwaukee.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
2 Units Available
Lower East Side
The London House
1580 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Spacious homes with upgraded amenities including a resort-like pool, lighted tennis courts, and a fitness center with group programs. Homes feature wood-burning fireplaces and lots of storage. Near I-185.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower East Side
Summerfield Court
1495 North Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Just a few minutes from the park and area highways. Smoke-free community. Homes offer fireplaces, hardwood floors and updated appliances. A patio or balcony in each unit. Pet-friendly. On-site laundry provided.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 06:03 AM
14 Units Available
Kilbourn Town
The Grand Wisconsin Apartments
720 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,248
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location close to the Delta Center, Hilton Milwaukee and the Shops of Grand Avenue. Units have laundry, dishwasher and extra storage. Community includes coffee bar, concierge and dog grooming.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 11:17 AM
3 Units Available
Lower East Side
Ivanhoe Place Apartments
2009 East Ivanhoe Place, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$735
350 sqft
Just a few minutes from I-565 near US Space and Rocket Center. On-site pools with a sundecks, fitness center, and laundry facility. Each apartment offers washer and dryer connections, fireplaces, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
2 Units Available
Bay View
Kinetik
2130 South Kinnickinnic Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1372 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kinetik in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
37 Units Available
Lower East Side
Urbanite
1840 North Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,042
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
541 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Urbanite in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
3 Units Available
Lower East Side
Encore
1623 North Jackson Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,395
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Encore in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in South Milwaukee, WI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for South Milwaukee renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Milwaukee, WIWaukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIRacine, WIKenosha, WIWauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIGreenfield, WIFranklin, WIBuffalo Grove, IL
Vernon Hills, ILWhitefish Bay, WIShorewood, WIGurnee, ILWest Bend, WIDeerfield, ILOak Creek, WIGreendale, WIHales Corners, WIGlendale, WIFox Point, WIElm Grove, WI
Brown Deer, WIBayside, WIMequon, WIPewaukee, WIGermantown, WIPleasant Prairie, WIWales, WIDelafield, WIGrayslake, ILRound Lake Beach, ILHartford, WIRound Lake, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Carroll UniversityWisconsin Lutheran College
Alverno CollegeMarquette University
Gateway Technical College