Last updated June 17 2020 at 7:05 AM

190 4th St

190 4th St · (608) 622-7117
Location

190 4th St, Reedsburg, WI 53959

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Clean 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in central location. Walking distance to middle school and city pool . Nice garage for one car, off street parking for two vehicles. Backyard area available for recreational purposes. Great duplex location with yard and snow care covered by landlord. NO SMOKING permitted in unit, nor on property promises. NO PETS allowed.

Tenant responsible for electric & gas utility, water is covered by landlord. 2 year lease term $850.00/month, $850.00 security deposit. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $55 credit and background check.

Call/Text AAB Properties at 608-622-7117. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. See our other properties here: https://www.avail.co/companies/aabproperties

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 190 4th St have any available units?
190 4th St has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 190 4th St currently offering any rent specials?
190 4th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 4th St pet-friendly?
No, 190 4th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reedsburg.
Does 190 4th St offer parking?
Yes, 190 4th St does offer parking.
Does 190 4th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 190 4th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 4th St have a pool?
Yes, 190 4th St has a pool.
Does 190 4th St have accessible units?
No, 190 4th St does not have accessible units.
Does 190 4th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 190 4th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 190 4th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 190 4th St does not have units with air conditioning.
