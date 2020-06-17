190 4th St

Amenities

garage pool

Clean 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in central location. Walking distance to middle school and city pool . Nice garage for one car, off street parking for two vehicles. Backyard area available for recreational purposes. Great duplex location with yard and snow care covered by landlord. NO SMOKING permitted in unit, nor on property promises. NO PETS allowed.



Tenant responsible for electric & gas utility, water is covered by landlord. 2 year lease term $850.00/month, $850.00 security deposit. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $55 credit and background check.



Call/Text AAB Properties at 608-622-7117. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. See our other properties here: https://www.avail.co/companies/aabproperties