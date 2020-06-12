30 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pleasant Prairie, WI

/
2 bedroom apartments
Verified
$
17 Units Available
Hidden Oak Apartments
8600 82nd St, Pleasant Prairie, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1135 sqft
Tranquility and location. Welcome to the ultimate in apartment homes. Hidden Oak replaces the strains of a busy day with the harmony of a beautiful, park-like setting. While placing you less than a mile away from everything you desire.
Results within 1 mile of Pleasant Prairie
142 Units Available
Springs at Kenosha
12742 71st St, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1118 sqft
The townhome-style apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless-steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a pool and a pet spa area. Less than 10 miles from downtown Kenosha and Lake Michigan.
White Caps
8 Units Available
Windsong Village
7101- 104th Ave, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$960
794 sqft
Windsong Village offers spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments surrounded by 15 acres of beautiful, mature landscaping.
Nash
10 Units Available
Kenosha Commons Apartment Homes
5500 60th Street, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1033 sqft
Kenosha Commons offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with all the amenities you will need to make our community your home. Some of our great amenities include a clubhouse with community room, fitness center, and sparkling swimming pool.
Results within 5 miles of Pleasant Prairie
Washington
1 Unit Available
4816 13th Ct Upper
4816 13th Court, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$825
Unit Upper Available 07/01/20 2 bedroom all utilities included - Property Id: 297232 Upper 2 bedroom ceramic shower , newer appliances, small upper deck , backyard gazebo, fenced yard, two blocks from boys and girls club.
Columbus
1 Unit Available
2018 62nd St
2018 62nd Street, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$925
850 sqft
2018 62nd St - Kenosha - Property Id: 285955 Kenosha - Lower Duplex - Contact our office for a free application - Turbo Tenant Applications are not monitored or accepted. Call our office at 262-358-9919.
Kenosha Central Business District
1 Unit Available
115 56th Street, #21
115 56th Street, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
Lake Living in Downtown Kenosha! - Enjoy this gorgeous condominium in Kenosha's waterfront district. Steps away from Kenosha Farmer's Market, beaches, museums and more! This 2B 2B home fully furnished and equipped for turn key move in.
1 Unit Available
2313 Lewis Av
2313 Lewis Avenue, Zion, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
950 sqft
Spacious remodeled 2 Bedrooms on Lewis Av - Property Id: 44460 Spacious 2 bedrooms on Lewis Ave. Highlights are large eat-in tiled Kitchen. Large living room refinished with all laminate floors, freshly painted walls and new bath vanities.
Gateway
1 Unit Available
3549 28th Avenue #4
3549 28th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1375 sqft
3549 28th Avenue #4 Available 08/03/20 Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath town home with 1 car garage! $1295 - Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath condominium with 1 car attached garage and private entry. Living room is open to formal dining room.
St. Joe's
1 Unit Available
6716 23rd Ave
6716 23rd Avenue, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$795
978 sqft
Updated 2 BR Upper w/bonus room for Office - 2 bedroom 1 bath upper unit Features: Bonus room for office, open concept kitchen, updated windows, beautiful wood flooring throughout, newer large deck off of Living room, shared basement with laundry
Nash
1 Unit Available
6230 53rd St
6230 53rd Street, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
**NO PETS, NO SMOKING, NOT APPROVED/QUALIFIED FOR HOUSING/SECTION 8** Application is available at: bit.ly/eApplication Feel free to schedule a showing at: bit.
Kenosha Central Business District
1 Unit Available
5521 3rd Ave
5521 3rd Avenue, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
5521 3rd Ave Available 05/01/20 Magnificent 2-Bed Townhome in Harbor Park! - Great layout for entertaining or working from home in this bright and spacious tri-level end unit.
Sheridan Road Park
1 Unit Available
3313 Colgate Avenue
3313 Colgate Avenue, Zion, IL
2 Bedrooms
$990
900 sqft
See it to believe it ! It's very rare you find modern and luxury looking totally upgraded almost brand new, very well managed apartment rental unit in Zion ! Last year at this time, everything was upgraded, Nice and spacious bright 2 bed and 1
Results within 10 miles of Pleasant Prairie
$
54 Units Available
Preserve at Osprey Lake
2025 Greystem Circle, Gurnee, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1077 sqft
This pet-friendly community close to the I-94 promises interiors featuring vaulted ceilings, breakfast bars, private patios and built-in washers. Enjoy the on-site gym, indoor and outdoor pool, business center and private lakeside setting.
8 Units Available
Harbor Lake
1610 Sunset Ave, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$985
950 sqft
Cozy apartments that surround a private lake, close to public transportation and major roads. Off-street parking, on-site maintenance and package receiving services all available. Rooms have air conditioning, large closets and window coverings.
$
12 Units Available
Northgate Apartments
2330 Samson Way, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
981 sqft
Landscaped community with walking paths located close to major highways, schools, restaurants and attractions. Units have gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer and private patio/balcony. Community has 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool.
19 Units Available
Reserve at Eagle Ridge
1947 W Eagle Ridge Dr, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
905 sqft
Community located close to major highways and Great Lakes Naval Base, as well as public transit. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, plush carpeting and walk-in closets. Pool and fitness center.
$
25 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
101 Woodlake Blvd, Gurnee, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1139 sqft
Woodlake apartments in Gurnee, IL, are located just off Interstate 94. The units feature patios and balconies, high ceilings and a gorgeous park-like setting in the woods. Major employers like Motorola and HSBC are nearby.
3 Units Available
Imperial Tower
805 Baldwin Ave, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1140 sqft
Imperial Tower is a well established rental community that has enjoyed an excellent reputation in the Waukegan area for the past 25 years.
$
4 Units Available
Fox Crest
2805 West Glen Flora Avenue, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$945
917 sqft
Surrounded by 13 acres of grounds, Fox Crest welcomes you to their leafy apartment complex. Rooms have air conditioning, carpets and ceiling fans. Close to restaurants and the People's Choice Family Fun Center.
Hickory Grove
1 Unit Available
2705 Ashland Avenue
2705 Ashland Avenue, Racine, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom - Contact Dreama for more information 262-939-6013 (RLNE5671427)
1 Unit Available
1125 Depot Road
1125 Depot Road, Gurnee, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
RENT REDUCED** 8 UNIT BRICK BLDG EACH UNIT HAS 2 BRS 1BATH STOVE REF. & AC. WITH LAUNDRY AND STORAGE IN THE LOWER LEVEL OWNER PAYS HEAT HOT WATER & COOKING GAS. TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC ONLY. Call us today for a showing! 847-336-5500.
1 Unit Available
914 Hillside Avenue
914 Hillside Avenue, Antioch, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
DOWNTOWN ANTIOCH! WALKING DISTANCE TO METRA. Almost every thing location AND END UNIT This TH OFFERS a 2 Bedroom Plus one full bath and one half bath. Large Living Room with Plenty of Sun Light.
1 Unit Available
1495 Saint James Court
1495 St James Court, Gurnee, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1044 sqft
FabuLous 3 story townhome that is bright and beautiful-Move in ready!!! 2 car attached garage! Wonderful Open fl plan w/9' ceiling on the 1st fl. Spacious eat in kitchen-open to living area! Wood deck adjacent to kitchen.
