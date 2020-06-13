/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:23 AM
21 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Middleton, WI
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
Middleton Hills
10 Units Available
Stagecoach Trails
6620 Century Avenue, Middleton, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1383 sqft
Stagecoach offers one, two, or three bedroom apartments. Beautiful floor plans, luxury amenities, and a friendly staff that continually strives to meet your every request.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Baskerville
7 Units Available
Overlook Pointe
5405 Century Ave, Middleton, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
972 sqft
Smoke Free Community Overlook Pointe, perfectly situated in the Middleton Neighborhood. In our community Pheasant Branch Conservancy, local parks, beaches, bicycle and hiking trails.
Results within 5 miles of Middleton
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
51 Units Available
The Laurel at Kilkenny
1101 Connery Cove, Waunakee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
1351 sqft
The Laurel at Kilkenny is now under construction! Were currently accepting rental applications for a June 2020 or later move-in date. Hard hat tours start in March.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:17am
7 Units Available
ReNew Madison
6723 Schroeder Rd, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1200 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
48 Waterford Circle
48 Waterford Circle, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1800 sqft
Your spacious apartment home has Granite Countertops Stainless steel kitchen appliances Breakfast bar Dishwasher & microwave Garbage disposal Washer & dryer 9 Ceilings Expansive windows Window coverings Cable & High-speed internet access
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Westmorland
1 Unit Available
4111 Paunack Avenue
4111 Paunack Avenue, Madison, WI
Two-story colonial home in the desirable Westmorland neighborhood. Lovely hardwood floors throughout with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, family room with fireplace, den and screen porch. Forced air heat and central air.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Midvale Heights
1 Unit Available
4814 Odana Road
4814 Odana Road, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,820
2240 sqft
Spacious 3-bedroom 2 bath house overlooking golf course. Living room bay window, built-in dining room cabinet, large eat-in kitchen, family room with fireplacde, huge unfinished basement with fireplace and tons of storage.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
1309 McKenna Blvd
1309 Mckenna Boulevard, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1400 sqft
Large TownHome, 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Garage, Fireplace Large Townhome for Rent McKenna Blvd (West Side) Location - Great location; easy access to shopping and area attractions (near West Town Mall) - Close to EPIC headquarters and other
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Westmorland
1 Unit Available
442 Caromar Drive
442 Caromar Drive, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1008 sqft
3-bedroom ranch with hardwood floors, good-sized kitchen and 1 bath upstairs. Lower level has large carpeted rec room and large 3/4 bath with shower. Pet and/or child-friendly fenced yard, with thick evergreen screen for privacy.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
1118 Gammon Lane
1118 Gammon Lane, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1200 sqft
Gammon Lane - Townhomes Location - Great location; easy access to shopping and area attractions (near West Madison) - Open 17 acres of open space areas and trails (www.westhaventrails.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Meadowood
1 Unit Available
1806 Rae Lane
1806 Rae Lane, Madison, WI
Home, 4 BR, 2 full bath, Central Air, Fenced Yard 4BR Single Family / Ranch Style / WheelChair Accessible Home Ranch Style Home for Rent Rae Ln (West Side) Location - Great location; easy access to shopping and area attractions (near West Town
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
13 Westover Court
13 Westover Court, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
Duplex for Rent Westover Ct (West Side) Location - Great location; easy access to shopping and area attractions (near West Town Mall) - Close to EPIC headquarters and other businesses - Near major bus line - Quiet and low traffic neighborhood -
Results within 10 miles of Middleton
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Vue at Pinnacle Park
1300 Post Road Suite, Fitchburg, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1356 sqft
Come home to relaxed, elegant living at The Vue at Pinnacle Park Apartment Homes when you choose an apartment in Fitchburg, WI.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
9 Units Available
Fitchburg Springs
3325 Leopold Way, Fitchburg, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,416
1144 sqft
Fitchburg Springs is now renting 1, 2 and 3 bedroom private entranced apartments. Set in a wooded area away from traffic and noise yet close to everything, our community offers the best of both worlds.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 02:34am
Berkeley Oaks
1 Unit Available
333 Oriole Lane
333 Oriole Lane, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1120 sqft
Check out one of the best kept housing secrets in town, Oak Park Terrace, a well-maintained, professionally maintained manufactured home. Don’t just rent an apartment! Rent a 3 bed/2 bath home for only $1,350.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
19 Fairlane Court
19 Fairlane Court, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1056 sqft
Rent a home at Highland Manor, a family-friendly, well-maintained, professionally managed manufactured home community. Right now, Highland Manor, has a model year 2019, 3 bed/2 bath, 1056 sq. ft. home available for $1,295.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bay Creek
1 Unit Available
362 E. Lakeside St.
362 East Lakeside Street, Madison, WI
Lakefront House on Lake Monona! - Live on Lake Monona in this great 4 Bedroom house! Don't miss this incredible opportunity to live on Lake Monona! This house couldn't be in a better location.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Marquette
1 Unit Available
1237 Jenifer St
1237 Jenifer Street, Madison, WI
1237 Jenifer St Apt 1 Available 08/15/20 Four Bedroom First Floor Flat in Historic Neighborhood Available 8/15/20 - Large first-floor flat in the Isthmus' most popular neighborhood! Three bedrooms plus a den (or fourth bedroom), one bathroom which
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Marquette
1 Unit Available
836 Jenifer St
836 Jenifer Street, Madison, WI
Large 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment on Jenifer St. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, storage, and laundry in building. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Arbor Hills
1 Unit Available
3037 Churchill Drive
3037 Churchill Drive, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1400 sqft
Duplex, 3 Bedroom, 1.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Arbor Hills
1 Unit Available
3122 Churchill Drive
3122 Churchill Drive, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1400 sqft
Duplex, 3 Bedroom, 1.
Similar Pages
Middleton 1 BedroomsMiddleton 2 BedroomsMiddleton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMiddleton 3 BedroomsMiddleton Accessible Apartments
Middleton Apartments with BalconyMiddleton Apartments with GarageMiddleton Apartments with GymMiddleton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMiddleton Apartments with Parking