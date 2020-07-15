All apartments in Middleton
Find more places like
Valencia Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Middleton, WI
/
Valencia Place
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:04 PM

Valencia Place

7781 Elmwood Ave · (608) 405-6548
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Middleton
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7781 Elmwood Ave, Middleton, WI 53562
Downtown Middleton

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1082 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 113 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1196 sqft

Unit 304 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Valencia Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
In Spanish, Valencia means strong and worthy, and that’s exactly what Valencia Place is. Strong on amenities, worthy of your consideration for luxury living. Featuring studios, 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes, residents of Valencia are delighted with their complimentary high-speed internet, high ceilings, open floor plans, balconies and patios, underground parking, washers and dryers, walk-in closets and optional fireplaces.

Located in the urban center of Middleton, one of America’s best and most friendly cities to reside in, Valencia Place is located conveniently to shops, restaurants, grocery stores, lakes, parks and the bike path. If you want to live in Middleton, you’ll want to live at Valencia Place.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 mos. (some flexibility)
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: 1 month’s rent (max $1800)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: Up to 2 pets allowed
Dogs
rent: $50/mo
restrictions: Restrictions: 2 dogs must each weigh 25 lb. or less; Aggressive breeds.
Cats
rent: $25/mo
Parking Details: Heated Underground Garage.
Storage Details: Included in Rent

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Valencia Place have any available units?
Valencia Place has 3 units available starting at $1,340 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Valencia Place have?
Some of Valencia Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Valencia Place currently offering any rent specials?
Valencia Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Valencia Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Valencia Place is pet friendly.
Does Valencia Place offer parking?
Yes, Valencia Place offers parking.
Does Valencia Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Valencia Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Valencia Place have a pool?
No, Valencia Place does not have a pool.
Does Valencia Place have accessible units?
No, Valencia Place does not have accessible units.
Does Valencia Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Valencia Place has units with dishwashers.
Does Valencia Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Valencia Place has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Brownpoint Reserve
8850 Blackhawk Road
Middleton, WI 53562
Overlook Pointe
5405 Century Ave
Middleton, WI 53562
Brownstone on Old Sauk
8502 Old Sauk Road
Middleton, WI 53562
Springtree Apartments
2615 Amherst Rd
Middleton, WI 53562
Stagecoach Trails
6620 Century Avenue
Middleton, WI 53562

Similar Pages

Middleton 1 BedroomsMiddleton 2 BedroomsMiddleton Apartments with BalconyMiddleton Apartments with GymMiddleton Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Madison, WIFitchburg, WISun Prairie, WIVerona, WIWaunakee, WIDeForest, WIRoscoe, ILJanesville, WIBeloit, WI

Apartments Near Colleges

Edgewood CollegeHerzing University-MadisonUniversity of Wisconsin-MadisonMadison Area Technical CollegeUniversity of Wisconsin Colleges