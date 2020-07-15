Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage internet access

In Spanish, Valencia means strong and worthy, and that’s exactly what Valencia Place is. Strong on amenities, worthy of your consideration for luxury living. Featuring studios, 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes, residents of Valencia are delighted with their complimentary high-speed internet, high ceilings, open floor plans, balconies and patios, underground parking, washers and dryers, walk-in closets and optional fireplaces.



Located in the urban center of Middleton, one of America’s best and most friendly cities to reside in, Valencia Place is located conveniently to shops, restaurants, grocery stores, lakes, parks and the bike path. If you want to live in Middleton, you’ll want to live at Valencia Place.