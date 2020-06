Amenities

3 BR 2 BTH single family home in a desired area on Waldo Blvd. This unit features:

- Large 1/3 of an acre lot

- Many custom built in cabinets and chest of drawers

- 2 full bath's

- 2 car garage

- Central Air

- Boiler radiant heat

- Newer washer and dryer included (if units fail owner will not replace)



Tenant's are responsible for utilities.



Pets allowed: dogs (fixed); no cats



We will conduct credit and background checks, income verification, and past landlord references on all applicants.

Contact us to schedule a showing.