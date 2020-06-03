Stonewood Village Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony bathtub oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool tennis court 24hr maintenance hot tub

Stonewood Village is leasing beautiful one and two-bedroom apartments on the East Side of Madison, WI. Located in one of the best neighborhoods in the city, these apartments have everything you need to start your new life in Madison. With its gorgeous scenery and friendly atmosphere, this city is truly one of the best in the country. When you live at Stonewood Village, you’ll be next to dozens of city parks, great restaurants and the East Towne Mall, featuring all of your favorite brands and stores. The entire city is brimming with fun activities and historical landmarks. Experience the capital like never before with one of our apartments for rent in Madison, WI.