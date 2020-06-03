All apartments in Madison
Stonewood Village Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:55 AM

Stonewood Village Apartments

302 Parkwood Ln · (608) 286-2832
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

302 Parkwood Ln, Madison, WI 53714

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 08-40813 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 03-30416 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 02-40216 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stonewood Village Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Stonewood Village is leasing beautiful one and two-bedroom apartments on the East Side of Madison, WI. Located in one of the best neighborhoods in the city, these apartments have everything you need to start your new life in Madison. With its gorgeous scenery and friendly atmosphere, this city is truly one of the best in the country. When you live at Stonewood Village, you’ll be next to dozens of city parks, great restaurants and the East Towne Mall, featuring all of your favorite brands and stores. The entire city is brimming with fun activities and historical landmarks. Experience the capital like never before with one of our apartments for rent in Madison, WI.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $20 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stonewood Village Apartments have any available units?
Stonewood Village Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does Stonewood Village Apartments have?
Some of Stonewood Village Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stonewood Village Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Stonewood Village Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stonewood Village Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Stonewood Village Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Stonewood Village Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Stonewood Village Apartments offers parking.
Does Stonewood Village Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stonewood Village Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stonewood Village Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Stonewood Village Apartments has a pool.
Does Stonewood Village Apartments have accessible units?
No, Stonewood Village Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Stonewood Village Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stonewood Village Apartments has units with dishwashers.
